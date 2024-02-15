Package holidays take off for Jet2 as consumers keen to escape ‘rainy island’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Package holidays take off for Jet2 as consumers keen to escape ‘rainy island’

By Press Association
Travel group Jet2 has revealed demand for package holidays has taken off despite cost-of-living pressures (Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Travel group Jet2 has revealed demand for package holidays has taken off despite cost-of-living pressures (Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

Travel group Jet2 has revealed demand for package holidays has taken off, as people prioritise “time away from our rainy island” despite continuing to face cost-of-living pressures.

The business, which sells low-cost flights and holiday deals, told investors it was expecting its profit for the year to be higher than previously thought.

Winter bookings have been 17% higher than the previous year as the company said it had increased seat capacity across flights.

It also reported a 17% increase in people buying package holidays for the upcoming summer, compared with the same time last year.

The deals, which include flights and accommodation, as well as baggage and transfers, typically make more money for travel companies per booking.

Jet2 said prices for its summer holidays this year are currently higher than the previous year.

It comes as costs have risen for the business, including for hotel accommodation and as a result of EU climate policy.

But the company said that bookings were strong with “hard-earned holidays remaining a priority” for its customers, even though it is mindful of the fact that tougher economic conditions could impact the level consumer spending.

Rival holiday group Tui has also previously stressed that people are willing to prioritise spending on travel and experiences.

Steve Heapy, Jet2’s chief executive, said: “We are pleased with how the 2024 financial year is ending and are encouraged by early bookings for summer 2024.

“Whilst recognising that there are many demands on consumer discretionary incomes, we believe that our customers cherish their time away from our rainy island and want to be properly looked after throughout their holiday experience.”

He added that the “sun spots” of the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European cities remain popular with holiday-goers.

Jet2 said it had slightly raised its expectations for pre-tax profit for the year to the end of March, from between £480 million and £520 million, to between £510 million and £525 million. It is set to report results in July.