Defence agency workers to be balloted for strike action in pay dispute

Workers at a defence agency are to be balloted for industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Prospect union at Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of action.

The union said the employer failed to meet its pay claim and imposed an “unagreed” offer for 2023-2024 of 3.25% or less.

Prospect is recommending that members vote yes to both strike action, and action short of strike.

The agency is responsible for managing MoD procurement across the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, and for support programmes for the UK’s armed forces.

Its headquarters is located at the MoD’s Abbey Wood complex in Bristol.

Prospect General Secretary, Mike Clancy, said: “Our members at DE&S are committed experts dedicated to keeping our country safe in an increasingly dangerous world.

“Yet instead of recognising their invaluable work, their employer is attempting to impose another significant cut in pay, with an offer below that negotiated elsewhere in the public sector, and far below their private sector counterparts.

“Industrial action is always a last resort. It is not too late for the employer to come back to the table and make a better offer.”