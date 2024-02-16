Independent in talks to take over BuzzFeed and HuffPost in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Independent in talks to take over BuzzFeed and HuffPost in UK

By Press Association
The Independent published its last print edition in 2016 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Independent is speaking to the owners of BuzzFeed and HuffPost in the UK to potentially take over the two online news brands.

Any deal could see the London-based newspaper company control the US media group BuzzFeed in the UK, which includes other brands such as Seasoned, Tasty and HuffPost UK.

The deal, first reported by the Financial Times, would see the combination of two media groups which were once challengers to the traditional news landscape.

The Independent first started printing in 1986, and for a time in the early 1990s its weekday print distribution was higher than that of the Times, hitting close to 390,000. It managed to appeal to younger readers.

But in the late 1990s the group started to lose ground, not least because of a price war among broadsheet newspapers. It was the first UK broadsheet to start printing in the tabloid format, and eventually went fully online from 2016.

BuzzFeed, meanwhile, was founded in the US in 2006 as an online-only operation, and like the Indy had an appeal among younger readers.

Famed for its listicles and online quizzes, the media group also built up a long line of hard-hitting investigative news stories during its heyday.

But last year the company announced it would shut down BuzzFeed News and instead focus its news efforts on the Huffington Post, which it had owned since 2020.

If the deal is successful, the Financial Times reported that workers from the titles would move to the Independent’s London office.

Shares in BuzzFeed closed up nearly 38% yesterday in the US after the news was revealed.