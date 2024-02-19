Morrisons promises to match Aldi and Lidl on prices of 200 products

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Morrisons promises to match Aldi and Lidl on prices of 200 products

By Press Association
Morrisons market share has reduced significantly in the last decade as Aldi and Lidl have caught up. (Ian West/PA)
Morrisons market share has reduced significantly in the last decade as Aldi and Lidl have caught up. (Ian West/PA)

Morrisons has become the latest supermarket to try to win back customers from the German challenger shops as it announced it would match the prices of some of its products to Lidl and Aldi.

The food shops said that from Monday more than 200 products on its shelves would be marked as being the same price or lower as the two discount retailers, following Asda which took a similar step recently.

But the price match guarantee, which will be checked against the rivals twice a week, only includes a sliver of the products on sale at the supermarket.

Morrisons said that the products it had chosen were ones that people buy a lot of.

The announcement will also not mean price cuts for most of the products that are included in the price match.

Market share figures
Signage for discounters Aldi and Lidl (PA)

“The vast majority of the products which are now Price Matched to Aldi and Lidl were already the same price, today’s announcement is about reassuring customers and helping to change perception,” the supermarket said.

Aldi and Lidl have been taking customers from the traditional supermarkets over the last decade.

Ten years ago Morrisons had 11.3% of the grocery market, in the most recent data from Kantar it had 8.8%.

Over the same period Aldi’s market share has gone from 4.1% to 9.3%, while Lidl has grown from 3.1% to 7.5%.

Chief customer and marketing officer Rachel Eyre said: “We want to reassure our customers that we have hundreds of products that are the same price or cheaper, with the quality they’ve come to expect from us, than those available at Aldi and Lidl which is why we have launched our new Price Match.

“We hope this new campaign will bring our quality and value into even sharper focus for our customers.”