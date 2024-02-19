Morrisons promises to match Aldi and Lidl on prices of 200 products

Morrisons has become the latest supermarket to try to win back customers from the German challenger shops as it announced it would match the prices of some of its products to Lidl and Aldi.

The food shops said that from Monday more than 200 products on its shelves would be marked as being the same price or lower as the two discount retailers, following Asda which took a similar step recently.

But the price match guarantee, which will be checked against the rivals twice a week, only includes a sliver of the products on sale at the supermarket.

Morrisons said that the products it had chosen were ones that people buy a lot of.

The announcement will also not mean price cuts for most of the products that are included in the price match.

Signage for discounters Aldi and Lidl (PA)

“The vast majority of the products which are now Price Matched to Aldi and Lidl were already the same price, today’s announcement is about reassuring customers and helping to change perception,” the supermarket said.

Aldi and Lidl have been taking customers from the traditional supermarkets over the last decade.

Ten years ago Morrisons had 11.3% of the grocery market, in the most recent data from Kantar it had 8.8%.

Over the same period Aldi’s market share has gone from 4.1% to 9.3%, while Lidl has grown from 3.1% to 7.5%.

Chief customer and marketing officer Rachel Eyre said: “We want to reassure our customers that we have hundreds of products that are the same price or cheaper, with the quality they’ve come to expect from us, than those available at Aldi and Lidl which is why we have launched our new Price Match.

“We hope this new campaign will bring our quality and value into even sharper focus for our customers.”