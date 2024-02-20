Lloyds Bank creates new account aimed at budding Gen-Z investors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lloyds Bank creates new account aimed at budding Gen-Z investors

By Press Association
A new account aimed at Generation Z adults taking their first step into investing has been created by Lloyds Bank (Yui Mok/PA)
A new account aimed at Generation Z adults taking their first step into investing has been created by Lloyds Bank.

Invest Wise carries no admin fee for 18 to 25-year-olds and account holders can operate it alongside their everyday banking in the Lloyds Bank app.

From the age of 26, the admin fee is £40 per year.

People can invest into an Invest Wise Isa or a non-Isa Invest Wise account, putting away from £20 per month.

The service will be available to Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers, called 18-25 Investing.

The value of investments can go down as well as up and investments are intended to be for the longer-term. Some people who are looking for guaranteed returns may prefer to keep their savings in cash. Some people may also want to consider getting financial advice when deciding what to do with their money.

An Opinium survey for Lloyds found that buying a house or paying off a mortgage is the top investment goal among 18 to 25-year-olds.

Two-fifths (42%) also said they turn to their parents for help with money.

Manuel Pardavila-Gonzalez, managing director at Lloyds Bank Investments, said: “Seeing more young people switched on to investing and using it to connect with their life goals means we need to do more to help them start making their money work harder now.

“Parents can also play an important part in talking about managing money and financial future with the family.”

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “The Invest Wise account and Invest Wise Isa could be an enticing way for consumers to dip their toe into funds, and those aged between 18 to 25 don’t pay an admin fee.

“The convenience to monitor these accounts within the Lloyds app may also be helpful to those who want to keep a close eye on their pots, and prefer mobile banking.

“Traditionally, stocks and shares Isas would be chosen by investors who are prepared to invest for better returns over the longer-term on the basis that performance might fluctuate over shorter timescales but it is essential (for investors) to regularly check the performance of their pot and seek advice if they need to review their risk profile.

“Those who want to start saving for their first home could open a Lifetime Isa, where the Government will apply a bonus of 25% on contributions, but savers will need to check the terms and conditions of these accounts to ensure it suits their needs.

“The most suitable account for any saver will depend on their own circumstances. Those considering stocks and shares must keep in mind that past performance is never guaranteed to be reflected in future returns, so it’s crucial investors are comfortable with their attitude to risk.

“Those who are unsure may avoid investing altogether and keep their pot earning interest instead, but this attitude is always worth reviewing.”