CAB Payments boss to step down months after disastrous float

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

CAB Payments boss to step down months after disastrous float

By Press Association
The payment processing business was one of the largest firms to list on the London Stock Exchange last year (PA)
The payment processing business was one of the largest firms to list on the London Stock Exchange last year (PA)

The boss of CAB Payments is to leave the fintech firm, months after its disastrous float on the London stock market.

The payment processing business was one of the largest firms to list on the London Stock Exchange last year, floating at a value of around £800 million.

However, it saw this tumble by 80% over the following three months amid a warning over profits.

On Friday, the company told shareholders that chief executive Bhairav Trivedi will step down from the role next month.

He will be replaced in the top job by Neeraj Kapur, who joined the business on Friday.

Mr Trivedi will then become a strategic adviser for the company to help his successor’s transition into the new role.

Mr Trivedi said: “It has been an honour to lead CAB Payments over the last few years and I am extremely proud of what we have achieved.

“The company has expanded and deepened its customer base and presence globally and set out clear priorities to extend our FX and payments capabilities, further diversify our customer base and expand the number of markets we serve.”

Mr Kapur said: “I am extremely excited by the opportunity to lead the highly skilled and talented CAB Payments team, as the group enters the next phase of its development.

“CAB Payments has both a very proud history and exciting future growth plans.

“I look forward to updating all our stakeholders on our progress in due course.”

Last month, CAB Payments said it expects total income for 2023 to be around 25% higher than the previous year.