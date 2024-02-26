More small digital firms making £100,000-plus across the UK, data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More small digital firms making £100,000-plus across the UK, data shows

By Press Association
New data has shown a jump in successful small online business across the UK (Alamy/PA)
The UK witnessed a surge in small digital businesses making more than £100,000 last year despite continued economic pressures, according to new data.

Around 17% of digital microbusinesses, companies with fewer than 10 employees, now have a six-figure turnover, according to GoDaddy’s latest Venture Forward report.

This represents a 55% increase on 2022, when 11% of microbusinesses operating online recorded this level of turnover.

It comes amid a rise in small bricks and mortar businesses, such as independent shops, adding online operations following the Covid-19 pandemic.

GoDaddy said the findings point towards “resilience from UK entrepreneurs” amid a backdrop of the increased cost of living and higher interest rates.

The research also found that, of businesses that are now turning over more than £100,000-a-year, over half (54%) were started in the past three years.

It also showed that many digital microbusinesses required relatively small initial investments, with 43% starting with less than £5,000 of initial capital.

Andrew Gradon, head of GoDaddy UK & Ireland said: “It is remarkable to see that so many entrepreneurs have built six figure businesses – many with very minor initial investment – and that the trend is going upwards, as we’ve seen an increase of 55% on digital microbusinesses bringing in over £100,000 revenue.

“It is testament to the strength of Britain’s small business community, and the fact that British entrepreneurs really are unstoppable.

“Entrepreneurs who operate bricks and mortar only businesses are potentially missing out on huge growth at minimal cost, so there has never been a better time to diversify and sell in more ways.”