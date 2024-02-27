Fashion giant Shein considers London stock market listing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fashion giant Shein considers London stock market listing

By Press Association
Chinese fashion retailer Shein could float on the London stock market (Alamy/PA)
Chinese fashion retailer Shein could float on the London stock market (Alamy/PA)

Chinese fashion giant Shein is considering launching a blockbuster stock market listing in London.

The move would be a major boost for the beleaguered London Stock Exchange after a dearth of new floats and other firms moving their focus towards New York.

The fast fashion firm has reportedly looked towards a UK listing amid concerns over onerous regulations in the US, according to reports from Bloomberg.

However, it is understood no final decision has been made and it could still opt for New York.

But the company is reportedly expecting the US Securities and Exchange Commission could ultimately block an IPO (initial public offering) in the country.

Shein has been contacted for comment.

Sky News also reported that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt met Shein chairman Donald Tang in an effort to persuade the firm to list in London.

Last year, Shein filed initial documents to list in New York, working with advisers from Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

AJ Bell head of financial analysis, Danni Hewson, said: “Public listing will put a spotlight on its supply chain and the ethical and environmental issues that surround fast fashion generally.

“The clothing retailer has come under pressure from lawmakers to prove it does not use forced labour in the manufacture of its products.

“It has also been accused of copyright infringement, which presents another risk to investors.”