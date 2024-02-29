Wincanton battle heats up as rival suitor tables offer worth more than £760m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wincanton battle heats up as rival suitor tables offer worth more than £760m

By Press Association
A rival US suitor has tabled an offer worth more than £760 million for Wincanton (Alamy/PA)
The takeover tussle for logistics giant Wincanton has notched up a gear after a rival US suitor tabled an offer worth more than £760 million.

GXO Logistics – a US-based logistics group, which has a 130,000-strong team around the world – revealed it had made a 605p-a-share cash offer for Wiltshire-headquartered Wincanton, sending shares in the UK firm soaring by nearly a fifth.

The deal values Wincanton at £762 million, or £764 million including debts.

It sees GXO muscle in on an agreed bid by Ceva Logistics – part of French shipping specialist CMA CGM – which valued Wincanton at £605 million.

GXO specialises in using automation technology to help its customers manage their supply chains, while Wincanton also manages elements of its customers’ supply chains, working with brands from Ikea and Primark to Waitrose and Wickes.

Wincanton has more than 20,000 staff.

GXO said there would likely be some impact on support staff if its “superior” bid is successful amid plans to overhaul administrative functions, but said this would likely impact 0.2% of the 150,000 combined workforce, or around 300 jobs.

It added: “While synergies are expected from combining support functions, GXO expects overall headcount will increase long term as part of ongoing efforts to grow its UK operations.”

It expects to be able to strip out around £50 million in “synergies” by the third year after the deal.

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive of GXO said: “Wincanton is a world class business, and we have long been impressed by their high-quality people and diverse customer relationships across key industries.

“The combination of GXO’s technological capabilities and global reach with Wincanton’s proven expertise in the UK and Ireland markets will enhance our offering for the benefit of both companies’ current and future customers.

“Our superior offer reflects our conviction in the value of this business and the opportunities the combined company will realise.”

Wincanton was not immediately available to comment.

It said last month that it had agreed to be bought by Ceva, with an initial price of £567 million.

Ceva then raised the offer to value the group at about £605 million, as Wincanton said it had received a potential offer from GXO.

It said at the time that there had been no formal proposal, including what the terms or price of an offer might be, but that it would be carefully considered if it was put on the table.