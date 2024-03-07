M&S joint chief Katie Bickerstaffe to step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

M&S joint chief Katie Bickerstaffe to step down

By Press Association
A Marks & Spencer store in London (Ian West/PA)
A Marks & Spencer store in London (Ian West/PA)

Marks & Spencer has said co-chief executive Katie Bickerstaffe will leave the retailer in July after just over two years in the role.

The high street giant said Ms Bickerstaffe will leave after the group’s annual general meeting to “pursue her board career” with plans to take other roles in company boardrooms.

She was appointed co-chief executive in March 2022, reporting to chief executive Stuart Machin but with responsibility for overseeing areas such as data, digital and technology.

M&S has seen a sharp upturn in performance over the past two years, with shares improving by 50% after stronger sales.

Marks & Spencer stock
M&S chief executive Stuart Machin, departing co-chief executive Katie Bickerstaffe and former group CFO & chief strategy officer Eoin Tonge (Oliver Dixon/Marks & Spencer/PA)

Mr Machin will continue to lead the company as a solo chief executive.

M&S said in January that Rachel Higham will be joining M&S from marketing giant WPP in the new financial year to take over leadership of data and technology and will sit on the executive committee.

Ms Bickerstaffe joined M&S in 2018 as a non-executive director before moving into an executive role in 2020, then becoming co-chief operating officer alongside Mr Machin in 2021 before taking on the co-chief executive role in 2022.

Prior to joining the retailer, she was the boss of Dixons Carphone’s UK business and led SSE’s retail energy services division.

The departing co-chief received a pay deal worth £2.2 million in the 2022/23 financial year for working four days a week in the role.

M&S said she will receive her normal salary, pension and benefits until July 10.

Ms Bickerstaffe said: “I took on the co-CEO role to support Stuart as he succeeded to chief executive officer and because of my love for the brand and my determination to see the transformation of M&S through to the next stage.

“We have built a strong team, made great progress, and it is now right that the business and function heads report directly to Stuart.

“I will leave with great memories and a strong sense of achievement.”

Mr Machin said: “I’m very grateful to Katie for her support in seeing M&S through this important period in the reshaping of the business.

“We now have a much stronger business, and she will move on with our very best wishes.”