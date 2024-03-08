DS Smith shares lift after Mondi takeover deal agreed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DS Smith shares lift after Mondi takeover deal agreed

By Press Association
The deal will see Mondi shareholders own 54% of the enlarged group, with DS Smith’s investors owning the remaining 46% (John Nguyen/PA)
Shares in packaging firm DS Smith jumped after it agreed a £5.1 billion takeover by rival Mondi.

The mega-merger is set to create a paper and packaging giant worth more than £10 billion in value.

Last month, London’s Mondi said it was considering an approach for the rival, which makes packaging for Amazon.

The interest came around three years after speculation first arose about a potential merger between the companies.

Late on Thursday evening, the two firms told shareholders they have now agreed a deal following discussions over the past month.

The deal will see Mondi shareholders own 54% of the enlarged group, with DS Smith’s investors owning the remaining 46%.

It represents an implied value of 373p per DS Smith share, around a third higher than its value on February 7, before the talks were first announced.

The companies said it “is an exciting opportunity to create a pan-European industry leader in paper-based sustainable packaging solutions, with complementary geographic footprints, leading customer relationships, a strong balance sheet and cash flow profile, and the potential to deliver substantial benefits to respective shareholders”.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “The tie-up would allow both to benefit from economies of scale in a competitive sector within a world that is becoming more and more dependent on Amazon deliveries.

“Just this week, DS Smith signalled that market conditions were challenging with a weak performance in northern Europe in particular.

“Last year it reduced its packages prices to try to spur demand.

“So perhaps inorganic growth is the best way forward to spur growth and increase its market share.”

DS Smith shares jumped by 6.2% on Friday morning as a result. Meanwhile, Mondi shares dipped 1.9%.