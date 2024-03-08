Housebuilders in focus as investors look for signs of recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housebuilders in focus as investors look for signs of recovery

By Press Association
Housebuilders including Persimmon will update shareholders over the state of the market and recent trading (Owen Humphreys/PA)
UK housebuilders are set to shed light on the state of the fragile property market amid a number of key updates from firms next week.

Shareholders are braced to see accounts for Persimmon, Berkeley and Vistry all show a fall in sales numbers after higher interest rates weighed heavily on activity last year.

Interest rates rose to a 15-year high of 5.25% last year and millions of homeowners have been faced with higher mortgage rates as a result.

Housing firm shares were knocked as a consequence, but saw a slight renewal of fortunes over the past six months, buoyed by improved interest rate expectations and Barratt Homes’ bumper deal to buy rival Redrow.

However, investors in the sector have seen the improvement wilt more recently and will therefore be looking out for positive guidance this week.

FTSE 100 firm Persimmon will reveal its latest trading data in a statement on Tuesday March 12.

The company already told investors earlier this year that sales in 2023 were due to have dropped by around 16%, as it blamed the jump in interest rates and the end of the Help to Buy scheme.

It also highlighted that completion numbers were down 33% as it slowed building activity in a reaction to softer demand.

Nevertheless, there are hopes that profitability will be robust amid cautious investment and easing construction inflation.

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis, said: “Completions and average selling prices will be scrutinised in the context of input cost inflation, which seems to be easing.

“Brickmakers have started to suggest that pricing is coming under pressure, which is a help, but labour costs are still likely to be on the rise.”

On Thursday March 14, rival Vistry is also expected to reveal a revenue drop due to the sluggish property market.

The Kent-based firm is expected to report revenues of around £4 billion for the past year, according to analysts, down from £4.5 billion a year earlier.

It comes as the firm has started to shift away from its traditional housebuilding to a partnership-driven model.

Shareholders will be keen to hear how the strategy shift, which could free up cash, will change the firm’s longer-term outlook.

The week will finish with a trading update from upmarket property firm Berkeley Group.

Berkeley has also witnessed a slump in sale numbers, with a 14.2% fall in deals over the first half of its financial year.

However, revenues were broadly flat as its London-focused strategy proved beneficial, with an increase in its average sale price offsetting the reduction in transactions.

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Investors expect to hear that demand in the key London area has held up better than in most other parts of the country, thanks to both its domestic and international appeal.

“The long-term profit outlook will also be in focus, with Berkeley expecting at least £1.5 billion of pre-tax profits over the three financial years ending April 2026.”

All companies will also face scrutiny from investors after the UK competition watchdog said they were among eight firms being investigated over concerns they were sharing commercially sensitive information.