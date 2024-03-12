Q&A: Why are UK vets being investigated, and am I paying too much?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Q&A: Why are UK vets being investigated, and am I paying too much?

By Press Association
The UK’s competition regulator has said it is launching an investigation into the vet industry over concerns that pet owners could be being overcharged (Alamy/PA)
The UK’s competition regulator has said it is launching an investigation into the vet industry over concerns that pet owners could be being overcharged (Alamy/PA)

The UK’s competition regulator has said it is launching an investigation into the vet industry over concerns that pet owners could be being overcharged.

With data showing that more than half of all UK households own a pet, veterinary services reach a large proportion of the population.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what has happened and what it means for pet owners.

Why was the vet market put under review?

The CMA, which is in charge of tackling unfair behaviour across different industries, launched a review of the UK vet sector in September to look at consumer experiences and vet business practices for household pets.

It was worried that pet owners are not being given easy access to information about pricing and treatment options when deciding which vet to use and which services to buy.

It also wanted to find out whether consumers are being affected by the growing influence of large corporate vet groups and concentrated local markets.

After an initial review, it decided to launch a more formal investigation into the industry to see if it needs to enforce change.

A hamster
The probe is partly concerned with the growing influence of large corporate vet groups (Martin Keene/PA)

What does ‘concentrated local markets’ mean, and why is it affecting vets? 

Market concentration measures how many competitors operate in a particular market. The fewer firms that are operating, the more concentrated it is.

Almost 60% of vet practices in the UK are owned by large groups, up from about 10% a decade ago, and many are continuing to look for ways to expand.

Since 2013, 1,500 of the 5,000 vet practices in the UK have been acquired by the six large corporate groups: CVS, IVC, Linnaeus, Medivet, Pets at Home and Vet Partners.

In areas where most of the vet practices are owned by one large group, this could limit choice for consumers who tend to choose practices close to home, the regulator said.

It also highlighted the dominance of large companies over several areas of veterinary care, including specialist referral centres, out of hours care and diagnostic labs, alongside general practices.

This could potentially be leading to higher prices, reduced choice, lower quality services and independent competitors being forced to close.

Are vets charging customers too much?

One of the main concerns that the CMA raised in its review is that pet owners may not be given basic information like price lists and prescription costs by their vet.

It found that about 80% of the vet practices it checked do not display prices on their website, even for the most basic services.

It also raised worries that vets were not making clear to pet owners that they can buy medicine elsewhere after getting a prescription, meaning they are missing out on potential savings from shopping around.

Around 25% of pet owners did not know that getting a prescription filled elsewhere was an option, according to the report.

Some vets may make up to a quarter of their income selling medicines, which the CMA warned could mean there is little incentive to make pet owners aware of alternatives.

Pets and Home
Pets At Home said it was disappointed by the CMA’s review into the vet industry (Pets at Home/PA)

What have the large vet groups said?

Pets At Home, which says it is the UK’s leading pet care business, said it was disappointed by the CMA’s findings because it does not think it reflects its business model based on locally-owned vet practices.

“Whilst our brand is national, our veterinary practices are led by individual entrepreneurial vets who have clinical and operational freedom,” a spokeswoman said.

“They choose all pricing, products and services to ensure the best care for clients and their much-loved pets in their local area, which promotes competition in the market and helps to keep prices low.”

CVS Group saw its share price tumble by nearly a quarter on Tuesday following the news.

The vet group said it had engaged “constructively and proactively” with the CMA and had “put forward a package of possible remedies to address its concerns”.

It added: “CVS continues to believe this package could be adopted across the market and could address the CMA’s concerns more quickly than an 18-month investigation.”