Zara owner Inditex reveals record annual sales and surging profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Zara owner Inditex reveals record annual sales and surging profits

By Press Association
Zara owner Inditex has reported record annual sales (Yui Mok/PA)
Zara owner Inditex has reported record annual sales (Yui Mok/PA)

Zara owner Inditex has reported record annual sales and strong demand for its new spring and summer fashion collections.

The fashion retail giant, which also owns brands including Bershka and Pull & Bear, told investors its financial performance in the last year had been “excellent”.

It reported a 10.4% jump in sales to 35.9 billion euros (£30.7 billion) in 2023, compared with 32.6 billion euros (£27.9 billion) the previous year. At fixed exchange rates, sales surged by 14.1%.

Spring and summer fashion collections have been very well received by customers, with sales off to a strong start in recent weeks, it added.

The group, which has nearly 5,700 stores around the world, said online shopping increased at a faster rate than in stores, but that it has benefited from optimising and digitising its shops.

Oxford Street Stores Stock
Inditex, which also owns Bershka, said its spring and summer collections have been well received by customers (Yui Mok/PA)

Zara is among the fashion chains to have rolled out self-service checkouts in some of its stores.

Meanwhile, Pull & Bear has launched a new video shopping experience in its mobile app.

The retailer has also been gradually introducing new security technology, which is set to replace security tags with tiny chips amid efforts to deter shoplifters.

Inditex revealed its pre-tax profit for the year surged by more than 28% to 6.9 billion euros (£5.9 billion) compared with the previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes and other costs also hit a record high of 9.9 billion euros (£8.5 billion).

It had been forced to set aside hundreds of millions of euros to cover expected expenses for leaving its Russian business in 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chief executive Oscar Garcia Maceiras said Inditex has “rigorous” control over business expenses, as the group looks to keep costs tightly reined in.

“Inditex’s performance in 2023 has been excellent,” he said.

“Our teams have been able to take advantage of the opportunities to keep growing profitably.

“We are investing to drive future growth and continue to offer an attractive remuneration to shareholders.”

The Spanish company makes most of its sales in Europe, but also has a large network of stores in America and Asia.

Inditex said it will continue to focus on design-led fashion collections, including leather for Zara women, linen for Zara Home, and tailoring for Bershka.

It said it is investing about 900 million euros (£770 million) a year into new warehouses as part of a two-year growth programme.

It also revealed plans to reopen around 50 stores in Ukraine over 2024.