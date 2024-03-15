New regular savings account pays 6.75% to building society’s ‘loyal’ members

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New regular savings account pays 6.75% to building society’s ‘loyal’ members

By Press Association
A new regular savings account paying 6.75% for ‘loyal’ customers only has been launched by Coventry Building Society (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A new regular savings account paying 6.75% for “loyal” customers only has been launched by a building society.

The loyalty regular saver (2) account may be opened by savers who have been members of Coventry Building Society continuously since at least January 1 2023.

The account lasts for 12 months and savers can deposit up to £250 each month.

Withdrawals are allowed, subject to a charge equal to 30 days’ interest on the amount withdrawn.

Jonathan Wilson, senior savings propositions manager at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’ve kept the minimum balance at just £1 and there’s no limit on the number of times savers can put money in over the year, as long as it doesn’t exceed £250 in a month.”

After 12 months, the account will mature into a variable rate easy access saver, which currently pays 3.10%.

The Society also offers a regular saver at 5.00% for those who do not qualify for the loyalty regular saver.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “A variable rate of 6.75% is highly attractive, and the account offers flexibility with the monthly payments, so it’s a great addition to the range of deals Coventry Building Society offer to reward their loyal members.”

Ms Springall added: “Gatehouse Bank currently pay 7.00% variable annual profit rate on its regular saver account which accepts payments of up to £300 per month for a year, it does not allow access to funds (for a 12-month period), but savers can skip deposits.”

She added that the Co-operative Bank offers a variable rate of 7.00% on its regular saver issue one.

Ms Springall added: “The right savings account always comes down to someone’s specific needs, so it’s important to be aware of the workings of a regular savings account versus an easy access account, as flexibility with deposits and the interest earned can be rather different.

“Savers with a fixed-term regular savings account must make a diary note to review their savings pot after a year and move their cash elsewhere to ensure they are earning a decent return of interest.”