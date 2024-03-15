‘Best places to live’ in the UK revealed in annual Sunday Times guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Best places to live’ in the UK revealed in annual Sunday Times guide

By Press Association
Sunrise behind the Bass Rock in the Firth of Forth near North Berwick, East Lothian, which topped the Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sunrise behind the Bass Rock in the Firth of Forth near North Berwick, East Lothian, which topped the Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish seaside town of North Berwick in East Lothian has been named the best place to live in an annual guide.

It topped a list of 72 locations chosen by The Sunday Times to represent the best of the UK in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

The comprehensive guide is released online on Friday, with an abridged version to be published as a magazine supplement on Sunday.

North Berwick is the first Scottish winner in the 12-year history of Best Places to Live. It has a great high street with independent shops, the great outdoors and family-friendly houses, those behind the guide said.

The judges were impressed by its easy connections to Edinburgh and the way life revolves around the town’s beaches as well as the wealth of activities, whatever someone’s age. They also highlighted the thriving independent shops as a sign of the positive effect that small businesses can have on a community.

A bridge in Abergavenny
Abergavenny in Wales is among the winners in the guide (Anthony Devlin/PA Archive)

The annual guide, sponsored by mortgage lender Halifax, also named 10 regional winners, including Clerkenwell in London, Abergavenny in Wales and Portstewart in Northern Ireland.

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: “Wherever you are on the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.”

The Sunday Times’s judges visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

Kim Kinnaird, Halifax’s homes and protection director, said: “Where you want to live is a very personal decision. We know it can be daunting, whether it’s deciding where to buy your first home or making a move as your circumstances change.

“There can be lots to think about around what is right for you and your family.”

Previous winners of the Best Places to Live title are Stamford, Lincolnshire (2013); Skipton, North Yorkshire (2014); Newnham, Cambridge (2015); Winchester, Hampshire (2016); Bristol (2017); York, North Yorkshire (2018); Salisbury, Wiltshire (2019); Altrincham, Cheshire (2020); Stroud, Gloucestershire (2021); Ilkley, West Yorkshire (2022); and Wadhurst, East Sussex (2023).

Here are the 2024 regional winners:

East of England: Wivenhoe, Essex 

Wivenhoe
Wivenhoe was described as a picturesque riverside town (Alamy/PA)

A welcoming community and a strong artistic tradition help the picturesque riverside town to stand out from its neighbours in the outer reaches of the Essex commuter belt, those behind the guide said.

London: Clerkenwell 

Clerkenwell embodies all that is best about life in London, with culture covered by the Barbican and Sadler’s Wells and cosy pubs, cool cafes, lively bars and some of the city’s best restaurants, according to judges.

Midlands: Stirchley, Birmingham 

This down-to-earth suburb of Birmingham has some of the city’s best bars, restaurants and cafes, according to judges.

North and North East: Leeds 

Leeds was praised for its shopping destinations, youthful energy and great choice of places to live.

Leeds city centre
Leeds was praised for its shopping destinations (Alamy/PA)

Northern Ireland: Portstewart, County Londonderry 

Portstewart drew praise for its sandy beach, shops, cafes and interesting cultural scene.

North West: Stockport, Greater Manchester 

Stockport was described as one of the most exciting towns around, with its historic streets filling up with independent businesses. It was praised for being functional and family-friendly, with rail connections, parks, sports clubs and good-value houses.

Scotland: West End, Dundee 

Judges said their favourite place in Scotland – after North Berwick – is Dundee’s revitalised West End. It was described as lively and arty, with regular festivals and events.

South East: Folkestone, Kent 

Folkestone was praised for its impressive schools, state-of-the-art sports facilities and high-speed trains to London.

Sherborne, Dorset,
Sherborne was described as handsome and historic (Alamy/PA)

South West: Sherborne, Dorset 

Sherborne was described as handsome and historic, with a friendly, energetic population.

Wales: Abergavenny, Monmouthshire 

Judges highlighted the Abergavenny Food Festival and praised the town’s community spirit and strong and varied sporting scene.

More information about the research is available at www.thetimes.co.uk/best-places-to-live.