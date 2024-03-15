Homebuyers holding out for mortgage rates to fall, housebuilder Berkeley says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Homebuyers holding out for mortgage rates to fall, housebuilder Berkeley says

By Press Association
Berkeley Group has said house sales continued to decline (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Homebuilder and developer Berkeley Group has said house sales continued to decline but hopes of lower mortgage costs have sparked interest among buyers.

The group, which specialises in urban regeneration projects and higher-end homes, told investors that it is on track to report a pre-tax profit of £550 million for the latest financial year.

Sales reservations in recent months have been about a third lower than the same period a year ago, it revealed.

It comes amid a prolonged downturn in the housing market, driven by soaring mortgage rates and squeezed household finances.

But Berkeley said that enquiry levels are good, with “customers looking for the prevailing political and economic uncertainty to recede and interest rates to begin to fall”.

It signals that hope is on the horizon for buyers who are holding out for signs that the economic backdrop is turning a corner and mortgage costs could begin to come down later in the year.

According to the latest data from Moneyfacts, the average two-year fixed residential mortgage is about 5.8%, having surpassed 6% last year.

Berkeley, which builds homes across London, Birmingham and the south of England, said it was in a “strong” position having secured all sales for the year ending in April, and more than 70% of sales for the next financial year.

It also revealed that build-cost inflation had stabilised across most trades.

Aarin Chiekrie, an equity analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Berkeley’s sitting on solid ground, despite some wobbles in the wider housing market.

“Many of its peers have posted large revenue and profit declines in recent months.

“But Berkeley’s London focus and higher-end product, with an average selling price of £624,000 at the last count, means it offers something different to other large builders.

“While markets aren’t forecasting much of an uplift in the housing market in 2024, there are some early signs that pressures are beginning to ease for housebuilders.

“Mortgage rates have fallen from peak levels, real wages are growing and build-cost inflation has pulled back, giving some relief to industry margins.”