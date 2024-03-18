Pfizer cuts stake in Sensodyne toothpaste maker Haleon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pfizer cuts stake in Sensodyne toothpaste maker Haleon

By Press Association
Shares in Haleon slipped 2% in Monday morning trading (Haleon/PA)
Drugs giant Pfizer is selling a stake worth around £2 billion in Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers firm Haleon.

Shares in Haleon slipped 2% in Monday morning trading when it said Pfizer was selling around 630 million shares in the consumer healthcare giant.

The move will cut Pfizer’s stake from 32% to about 24%, with the shares worth about £2.03 billion, based on the 322.3p closing price of Haleon shares on Friday.

Haleon makes Sensodyne toothpaste
Haleon makes Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers (Alamy/PA)

Pfizer had reportedly revealed last May that it would begin a “slow and methodical” sell-down of its holding in Haleon within months in order to focus on selling down its debt and boosting shareholder returns.

Haleon was formed in 2019 by the merger of the consumer healthcare businesses of British pharmaceutical group GSK and US rival Pfizer, sitting as a joint venture within GSK.

It was then spun out of GSK as a standalone business listed on the London Stock Exchange in July 2022.

GSK has also since sold down its stake in the company, with the last sale in January bringing down its shareholding to 4.2% from the 13% it initially retained in the business.

Haleon said it would buy back shares worth around £315 million from Pfizer off-market.

FTSE 100-listed Haleon has already announced it would buy back £500 million of shares in 2024.

The group has been pressing ahead with plans to cut its debts, rein in costs and sell-off brands to simplify the business.

It agreed a deal in January to offload its ChapStick lip balm brand to private equity owned Suave Brands Company in a deal worth around 510 million US dollars (£400 million).