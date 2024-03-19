Crest Nicholson set to deliver fewer homes and warns over build defect impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crest Nicholson set to deliver fewer homes and warns over build defect impact

By Press Association
Crest Nicholson has warned it may build 11% fewer houses this financial year and revealed a hit of up to £15 million from defects on past developments.

The building giant said it expects to deliver 1,800 to 2,000 house completions in the year to the end of October, down from 2,020 in 2022-23.

It said this reflected the “opening order book and the low level of reservations in the first two months of the financial year”.

The group said its weekly sales rate per outlet had improved in the eight weeks to March 15, having been under pressure in the run-up to Christmas.

It said build activity across the sector had remained at a lower level, but that this was seeing labour costs ease back.

“Overall build cost inflation has largely stabilised and at a level lower than prior year,” it added.

Crest also flagged a hit of up to £15 million after discovering “certain build defects” largely on four sites that were completed before 2019, when the group closed its regeneration and London divisions.

“These sites will require remediation over the next three years at an estimated cost of up to £15 million,” it said.

It added: “As a result, the board has decided to appoint third-party consultants to provide greater assurance on the adequacy of current provisions around these and other sites completed prior to 2019.”

The company will update further at its interim results in June.

The update comes after Crest reported plunging annual underlying pre-tax profits, to £41.4 million in 2022-23 from £137.8 million the previous year, with results knocked by market conditions and legacy build problems.

The business told shareholders at the time that it had put aside £13 million to cover a legal claim for a 2021 fire in one of its low-rises.

Its boss Peter Truscott took the opportunity to announce alongside the results that he would retire as chief executive and a member of Crest’s board after a five-year stint.

He is being replaced by Martyn Clark, currently the chief commercial officer at larger rival Persimmon.