Yorkshire Post owner renews interest in Telegraph as UAE-backed takeover falters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Yorkshire Post owner renews interest in Telegraph as UAE-backed takeover falters

By Press Association
Regional newspaper group National World has said it is the “best qualified” buyer for the Telegraph as the media firm’s UAE-backed takeover faces potential collapse (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Regional newspaper group National World has said it is the “best qualified” buyer for the Telegraph as the media firm’s UAE-backed takeover faces potential collapse (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Regional newspaper group National World has said it is the “best qualified” buyer for the Telegraph as the media firm’s UAE-backed takeover faces potential collapse.

Last year, the Scotsman and Yorkshire Post owner registered its interest in buying the Telegraph Media Group after it was put up sale by lenders seeking to recover debts from previous owners, the Barclay family.

However, RedBird IMI, an investment fund majority-owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and owner of Manchester City Football Club, struck a deal to take control of the business and fellow publication, The Spectator.

However, the deal came under pressure after criticism from politicians and industry bosses.

Earlier this month, a Government minister said that foreign governments will be banned from owning UK newspapers and magazines, in a move likely to thwart the deal.

Earlier this week, the Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer also confirmed the deal will face an in-depth investigation over free speech concerns.

This has sparked fresh speculation that a new buyer will need to take control of the newspaper giant.

On Thursday, National World renewed its potential pursuit of the business.

“Our view remains that National World remains the best qualified among the various candidates for such a deal both in terms of industry qualification and also editorial independence, as well as the absence of any competition issues,” National World said.

Johnston Press finances
National World owns The Scotsman newspaper (Jane Barlow/PA)

It came as the firm, which also runs the Express & Star in Wolverhampton and the Lancashire Post, revealed a jump in revenues for the past year, as it was boosted by acquisitions.

National World reported revenues of £88.4 million for 2023, up from £84.1 million a year earlier.

It said it gained over £10 million over the year through seven acquisitions, which included the takeover of Express & Star owner Midland News Association and Insider Media.

The company also reported an adjusted operating profit of £9.1 million for the year, down from £9.3 million a year earlier.

National World also told shareholders that it has been using AI for advertising and page production for its newspapers in a bid to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

“AI has been harnessed to boost local video advertising sales, video news bulletins and automated print pages,” the company said.

“We are currently producing around 200 pages per week through AI production and aim to increase this to around half of all pages produced for our weekly titles by the end of 2024.

“We are seeing promising signs of accelerating growth.”