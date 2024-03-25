South West Water owner delays environmental performance rating target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South West Water owner delays environmental performance rating target

By Press Association
Higher than average rainfall has hit the region in the second half of the year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The company behind South West Water and Bristol Water has abandoned its ambition to reach a four-star environmental performance rating in 2024, blaming “current operating conditions”.

Pennon Group said that it now does not think it will achieve the four-star environmental performance assessment result until 2025.

It expects to be given a two-star rating for the second year in a row for 2023, something that the Environment Agency says means that the “company requires improvement”.

In 2021 South West Water was given a one-star, or “poor performing company” rating.

“We anticipate retaining two-star EPA status for 2023, assuming Environment Agency confirmation of our improved water resource position,” Pennon said.

“For 2024, whilst six of the seven EPA metrics are tracking positively towards four-star equivalent performance, current operating conditions have meant the benefits of our pollution incident reduction plan will not be seen until 2025.

“As such overall four-star EPA status is now reprofiled for 2025.”

It came as there was a 50% jump in the amount of rainfall in the South West during the second half of the year ending later this week compared to the average over several years.

There have been 10 named storms since September, and 12 yellow weather warnings. This makes it more difficult for water companies to manage their systems.

“The significantly increased wastewater flows have impacted our headline performance for wastewater pollutions and use of storm overflows,” Pennon said.

Pennon has been investing to improve its performance in recent years. It has now completed work to diversify its water resources in Devon, and has done 70% of the works it planned in Cornwall.

It has completed works at Blackpool Pit, an abandoned clay pit outside St Austell which is now being used to help store water.

“In Devon, our winter pump storage work at Gatherley is also now operational, and along with the Lyd pumping scheme delivered last year, both new schemes have been used this year to support improvement in our water resources in Devon,” Pennon said.

Its new desalination plant in South Cornwall is expected to be up and running within the next year.

The company wants to increase Cornwall’s water resources 45% by 2025, and has met its ambition to increase Devon’s resources by 30% a year ahead of schedule.