Virgin Atlantic’s new aircraft honours founder Sir Richard Branson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Virgin Atlantic’s new aircraft honours founder Sir Richard Branson

By Press Association
Virgin Atlantic has named a plane in honour of founder Sir Richard Branson to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its first flight (Virgin Atlantic/PA)
Virgin Atlantic has named a plane in honour of founder Sir Richard Branson to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its first flight (Virgin Atlantic/PA)

Virgin Atlantic has named a plane in honour of founder Sir Richard Branson to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its first flight.

The airline announced its new Airbus A330neo aircraft has been named Ruby Rebel and has the registration G-VSRB.

The carrier said artwork depicting a woman on the jet’s nose is “inspired by Sir Richard and the rebellious spirit that’s always driven Virgin Atlantic to do things differently”.

Sir Richard Branson promoting Virgin Atlantic
Sir Richard Branson promoting Virgin Atlantic in 1984 (PA)

Her features are influenced by the billionaire entrepreneur’s daughter, Holly Branson, and the image has nods to Sir Richard’s career, such as Virgin Records pin badges on the jacket, a Virgin Galactic rocket on the belt buckle and a Virgin Voyages anchor on a boot.

Virgin Atlantic’s first flight operated from London Gatwick to New York on June 22 1984.

Sir Richard said: “When starting Virgin Atlantic, I went against everyone’s advice – and on paper they were right.

“They knew we’d be a tiny airline against much bigger players.

“But my attitude is that if you can create something that’s better than what everybody else is offering, then you have a chance of succeeding.

“Virgin Atlantic was created to provide a bright red, fun, friendly, fabulous choice that made flying better for everyone.

“We worked out in 1984 all the things we could do differently, from our planes, our clubhouses, our in-flight experience and most importantly our people.

“Now, 40 years later that rebellious spirit lives on and will continue to drive us forward as we shake up the aviation industry for the next 40 years and beyond.”

The tail of the new plane
The tail of the new plane (Virgin Atlantic/PA)

Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss said: “Forty years ago, Virgin Atlantic flew our first customers between London and New York offering something different and realising our purpose to ensure everyone can take on the world.

“As we gear up to mark our ruby anniversary in June, it’s an opportunity to look ahead to the next 40 years.

“So much has changed, but the one thing that’s remained constant is our incredible people and their unique red spirit, the red thread that keeps us flying miles above the rest.

“It all started with Richard on 22 June 1984, a pioneer with a vision to shake up the travel industry, putting people first and giving customers a choice.

“Ruby Rebel embodies the rebellious spirit that’s always driven us to do things differently. And, the best is yet to come.”

Sir Richard’s Virgin Group owns 51% of Virgin Atlantic, with the remaining 49% owned by Delat Air Lines.