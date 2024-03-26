Co-operative Bank plans to slash around 400 roles in cost-cutting drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Co-operative Bank plans to slash around 400 roles in cost-cutting drive

By Press Association
The bank said that around 12% of the roles across the business would be affected (Yui Mok/PA)
The bank said that around 12% of the roles across the business would be affected (Yui Mok/PA)

The Co-operative Bank has said it plans to cut around one in 10 of its workforce, shedding approximately 400 jobs, in a bid to cut costs.

The bank said that it was embarking on a consultation and restructure which will lead to a net reduction of 12% of its roles across the organisation.

“Today, we have announced a series of changes across the bank which are essential for the delivery of the next phase of the strategic plan,” the Co-operative Bank said.

“These include the commencement of a consultation on a proposed operating model restructure which is expected to result in a net reduction of approximately 400 roles (12%) across the bank.

“The decision has not been made lightly, and the bank will continue to work closely with our trade union and to support impacted colleagues.”

It comes around a month after the business reported that its pre-tax profit nearly halved from £132.6 million in 2022 to £71.4 million the following year.

It put the drop down to one-off costs including nearly £29 million which was set aside to cover redress to past mortgage customers. Staff costs also increased by a fifth during 2023.

The redundancies will be made across the business, including head office, operations and branch roles, but no branch closures are planned as a result.

Around 200 to 250 people are expected to leave the business, with people in other affected roles being able to apply for different jobs within the company.

The consultation period will end in early May, and those impacted will then serve their notice period.

The business said that it has been trying to “simplify and transform” over the last three years, which it hopes can bring “long-term sustainable growth”.

It has put £100 million into a new IT system, which is close to being completed.

“As the bank enters the next phase of its transformation plan it will seek to leverage the benefit of this investment and will be taking steps to ensure we have the right resource and processes in place to deliver our customer and commercial objectives,” the bank said.

“Accordingly, the bank has undertaken a review to identify opportunities to simplify processes, reduce our cost base and make efficiency improvements.”

Late last year the bank revealed it was in “exclusive discussions” with Coventry Building Society over a potential merger of the two firms.