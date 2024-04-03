Topps Tiles cautions over half-year profit hit as sales woes deepen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Topps Tiles cautions over half-year profit hit as sales woes deepen

By Press Association
Topps Tiles has warned over a hit to first-half profits (Topps Tiles/PA)
Retailer Topps Tiles has warned over a hit to first-half profits as under-pressure homeowners continue to put major home improvement projects on the back burner.

The group reported an 11.3% tumble in like-for-like sales in its second quarter to March 30.

It sees the group’s sales woes deepen, with the decline picking up pace since the 7.1% drop seen in the previous quarter, although Topps said the second-quarter performance was also impacted by the timing of Easter holidays this year.

The group said: “Subdued demand in the domestic repair, maintenance and improvement sector, especially for bigger ticket projects, has persisted into 2024, resulting in lower footfall into Topps Tiles stores.”

The firm cautioned that first-half profits would be impacted by a number of factors, including the weaker market and “seasonally higher energy usage”.

It reiterated that full-year profits are set to be weighted towards the second half of its financial year.

The update showed that overall revenues fell 5.9% in its first half, to £122.6 million.

Topps has seen trading ease back since enjoying record sales in its previous financial year as customers have tightened their belts due to high inflation and interest rates having been hiked to their highest level since 2008.

Topps said trade customers were still proving more resilient, though trade sales were also lower year on year in the first half.

Its online brands, such as Pro Tiler and Tile Warehouse, saw strong trading, with half-year sales up 38.3%.

Topps was founded in 1963 and now has 304 stores across the UK.