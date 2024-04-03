FTSE rises only slightly as it lags behind European rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE rises only slightly as it lags behind European rivals

By Press Association
Shares closed up slightly in the FTSE on Wednesday. (James Manning/PA)
Shares in London’s top index ended the day slightly in the green, but looked nowhere close to the all-time highs that some have been hoping for in recent days.

The FTSE 100 closed the day up just 2.35 points, or 0.03%, scoring 7,937.44 by the close of play.

It put the index slightly below its European peers, as Unilever and BT were among the companies weighing on the stock market.

“The FTSE 100 underperformed on Wednesday … while other European and US indices recovered slightly as the US ISM services PMI hit a three-month low and the Eurozone inflation rate unexpectedly slowed,” said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech later in the day might add some volatility to the mix.”

At the end of the day in Europe, Frankfurt’s Dax index rose 0.50%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed up 0.35%.

In New York a little while after markets had closed in Europe, the S&P 500 had gained 0.34%, while the Dow Jones was 0.15% higher.

On currency markets the pound had gained 0.43% against the dollar at 1.2631 and had dropped 0.12% against the euro at 1.1667.

It was another quiet day for company news in London after the long Easter weekend. Topps Tiles reported that its sales dropped 11.3% on a like-for-like basis in the second quarter as homeowners cut back their spending.

The business said that “subdued demand” has continued into this year, which has caused “lower footfall” in its shops and warned that first-half profits would be hit.

Shares in the business closed down 2.84%.

Meanwhile, shares in Royal Mail owner International Distributions Services closed up 4.32%.

The delivery company set out a set of new proposals, which if allowed by regulators would cut deliveries of second-class letters to every other weekday.

The proposal, part of a wider package, would save it £300 million a year, IDS said and would lead to up to 1,000 jobs being lost.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, up 18.5p to 524p, Barclays, up 4.42p to 188.54p, Standard Chartered, up 15.2p to 693.8p, Glencore, up 9.9p to 458.3p, and Natwest Group, up 5.6p to 272.7p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were BT, down 5.05p to 104.7p, RS Group, down 22.5p to 688p, Admiral Group, down 84p to 2,694p, Prudential, down 19.6p to 720.4p, and Smiths Group, down 32p to 1,625p.