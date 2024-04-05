Body Shop administrators eye deal that would allow firm to continue trading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Body Shop administrators eye deal that would allow firm to continue trading

By Press Association
Dozens of branches of the Body Shop in the UK have closed in recent weeks (Lucy North/PA)
Dozens of branches of the Body Shop in the UK have closed in recent weeks (Lucy North/PA)

Administrators for the Body Shop have said they are pushing for a company voluntary arrangement, which would let the business keep trading and pay off its debts over time.

The administrators said that they had won support from Aurelius, the business that bought the Body Shop less than four months ago, to push ahead with the plan.

They said that the £600,000 the Body Shop owes to employees for pay, pension contributions and holiday pay would be paid in full under the plan. Even if the plans for a so-called company voluntary arrangement (CVA) failed, that money should still be paid out.

The Body Shop administration
The Body Shop fell into administration in early February (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Body Shop fell into administration in early February after previous forecasts for how much funding it would need to keep going proved too low.

In the weeks that followed, administrators said that hundreds of jobs would be lost and dozens of shops closed.

The business had previously expected that its peak funding requirement would be £63 million, but it later had to revise this forecast to “in excess of £100 million”, a report sent from the administrators to creditors showed.

That difference, combined with the Body shop’s “poor trading performance” meant shareholders “could not commit to the required level of funding,” a report from FRP Advisory said.

Aurelius’s deal to buy New York-listed Natura & Co was announced in mid-November and completed at the end of December.

The administrators said that once the acquisition had been completed “it became apparent that the short-term cash position of the company was adverse to that that had been forecast”.

CITY BodyShop
Anita Roddick founded the Body Shop with a single store in Brighton in 1976 (Johnny Green/PA)

Over Christmas, before Aurelius took over, the Body Shop “depleted” its stock and repaid what it owed from a 76 million dollar (£60 million) loan facility. Its debts to creditors also increased during the period.

“As a result, January 2024 saw a higher requirement to fund working capital plus certain exceptional costs that were not foreseen,” the report said.

The Body Shop was founded by Dame Anita Roddick in 1976, trading out of a small shop in Brighton originally and made its name selling cruelty-free fairtrade products.

But, administrators said, in the late 1990s, the company was “no longer offering a distinctive product” at an “agreeable” price as other brands adopted similar policies and stricter laws came into force.

In 2006, the company was sold to cosmetics giant L’Oreal “who deviated from the core values that drove the brand’s earlier success,” FRP said.

Natura bought the business in 2017 and “attempted to return … to its founding principles”.

That effort was “ultimately unsuccessful” in getting consumers interested again.

By the time it was bought by Aurelius, the business had 197 shops in the UK, directly operated in 20 other countries and had franchises in another 68 countries.

FRP started closing many of these shops after being appointed as administrators. On February 20, it announced 329 redundancies at the Body Shop’s head office and distribution centres. It would also close seven shops and make the workers there redundant.

On March 1, it added that a further 75 shops would close, with 425 staff being impacted.

But it said in the report that a CVA “can be achieved and is therefore being pursued”.

It said that Aurelius had indicated support for this and said it would not immediately demand back money it is owed by the Body Shop.

It added: “If this is not possible, the administrators will seek a sale of the business and assets.”