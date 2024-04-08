John Lewis appoints former Tesco chief executive Jason Tarry as next chairman

Former Tesco UK boss Jason Tarry is set to take over as the next chairman of the John Lewis Partnership.

It comes after Dame Sharon White confirmed she will step down at the end of her term at the employee-owned firm, which runs the department store chain and Waitrose supermarket business.

Mr Tarry, who was most recently UK & Ireland chief executive at Tesco for six years, will take over the leadership role in September.

We’re delighted to announce the appointment of Jason Tarry as the seventh Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership. Read the press release here: https://t.co/a6P2Laf2lA pic.twitter.com/O39m2zkmt3 — John Lewis Partnership News (@jlpartnership) April 8, 2024

The appointment comes amid a key period for the historic retailer, as it continues to undergo a major turnaround programme which has already seen store closures, job cuts and expansion into new business areas such as housing.

The experienced retail boss will become only the seventh person to lead the business.

Rita Clifton, deputy chairwoman and chairwoman of the nomination committee, said: “The board extends its huge thanks to Sharon for successfully leading the partnership through one of the most testing periods in its history – first Covid and then the cost-of-living crisis.

“She has faced into the toughest decisions and overseen the partnership’s financial recovery.”

Dame Sharon White revealed her departure plans last year (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Last month, the partnership revealed it returned to profit in the last financial year but said it will again not hand out a staff bonus and warned of potential further job cuts.

Dame Sharon said: “I’m delighted to be handing over to Jason, who has a combination of fantastic retail experience with leadership through transformation.

“From my many conversations with Jason, he has demonstrated a clear appreciation for the partnership model and champions it.

“I look forward to welcoming him to the partnership in September and carrying out a smooth handover.”

Jason Tarry will take over as chairman of the John Lewis Partnership in September (John Walton/PA)

Mr Tarry said: “The partnership and its brands stand for trust, value, quality and service and it’s a great privilege to be succeeding Sharon as the seventh chairman.

“The partnership is unique and I’ve long been an admirer of the employee-ownership model, its values and partner-led customer service.

“This starts with a sharp focus on being brilliant retailers for customers and investing in growth.”