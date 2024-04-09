Gold prices touch new all-time high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gold prices touch new all-time high

By Press Association
The price of gold has hit a new all-time high (The Royal Mint/PA)
The price of gold has hit a new all-time high as investors continue to drive a rally of the typically “safe haven” precious metal.

The spot price of gold hit highs of about 2,365 US dollars (£1,864) per ounce on Tuesday morning, surpassing previous record highs touched earlier this month.

It means the value has jumped by about 13% since the start of the year.

The rally comes as geopolitical tensions have heightened, economic conditions remain uncertain, and financial markets have gone through a period of volatility.

It also reflects strong demand from central banks, namely in China, Poland and Singapore, and Asian investors who have been buying up gold in recent months, according to investment experts at UBS.

The bank said gold has rallied “faster and more forcefully” than its already high expectations, and that buyers are set to continue accumulating the metal in the months ahead.

Ed Monk, associate director at Fidelity International, said surging gold prices are “underpinned by expectations of lower interest rates, geopolitical concerns and growing caution” around stock markets.

Interest rates coming down can prompt investors and savers to look for more attractive places to put their cash, like precious metals.

“In general, it (gold) performs well in times of political or economic uncertainty that cause investors to seek safe-haven assets”, Mr Monk said.

“In addition, events causing a drop in the buying power of paper assets – quantitative easing or excessive inflation – drive up the underlying value of gold and tend to do the same to its price.”

That happens because the supply of gold is limited, so rising levels of demand push up its price.

Gold remains an asset that investors look to as a “safe-haven option”, Mr Monk added, with conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine further fuelling demand.

Gold miner Fresnillo was at the top of the FTSE 100 on Tuesday with gains of more than 4% amid the surge in gold prices.