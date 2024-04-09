TalkTV losses rise in second year of operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

TalkTV losses rise in second year of operation

By Press Association
TalkTV and the Sun hosted leadership debates for the last Conservative Party battle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Losses at the company behind TalkTV ballooned last year as the business launched more programming in its second year of operations.

In newly published accounts the News UK-owned channel said that pre-tax loss had hit £53.7 million in the year to July 2 2023. It was an increase from £34.1 million the year before.

“Losses for the year increased due to the increased programming following the launch of the channel only running for two months in the prior years,” TalkTV owner News UK Broadcasting Limited said.

The announcement came a month after the channel said that it was planning to abandon linear broadcasting and focus on online streaming instead. That itself came weeks after Piers Morgan left his flagship show on the channel.

Piers Morgan
The business made a turnover of £5.6 million in the year to early July 2023, up more than fivefold from the year before. Its staff costs grew from £4.9 million to £9.6 million in the same period.

Separately, sister company Times Media, which publishes the Times and Sunday Times, reported a 16.8% fall in pre-tax profit to £60.9 million.

Turnover increased from £373.4 million to £385.8 million in the same period as the company added 58,000 new digital subscribers to the 500,000 it already had.

And the Sun owner News Group Newspapers, which is also part of News UK, reported a drop in turnover which it blamed in part on the financial year being one week shorter and in part on “structural declines in the print market”.

Newspapers
It also said that turnover, which dropped from £320.5 million to £305.2 million, faced some problems from the “volatility of social platforms’ approach toward news content”.

This hit both print and digital advertising, the company said, as the Sun UK’s online audience fell by four million to 23.8 million.

News Group Newspapers’ pre-tax loss nearly halved, hitting £65.9 million in the year.