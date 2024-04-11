Poundland still facing freight delays and extra costs from Red Sea disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Poundland still facing freight delays and extra costs from Red Sea disruption

By Press Association
Poundland owner Pepco is still facing extra costs due to disruption in the Middle East (Pepco/PA)
Poundland owner Pepco is still facing extra costs due to disruption in the Middle East (Pepco/PA)

The parent firm of Poundland has said it is continuing to witness extra freight charges and delays due to disruption in the Middle East.

However, Pepco Group, which runs the 864-strong discounter in the UK, said it is managing product availability and does not expect any issues to have an impact on profits.

The retailer is among firms to have been affected by ships being re-routed away from the Red Sea and around the Cape of Good Hope following attacks by the rebel Houthi group, which has been locked in a decade-long civil war in Yemen.

It came as Pepco revealed a dip in like-for-like sales for the past quarter and the appointment of a new boss.

Pepco said it has appointed Stephan Borchert to become its next chief executive from July 1.

Mr Borchert was most recently the boss of Vision Express owner GrandVision until 2022, and previously president of Sephora’s European business.

The new boss, who will be based in London, said: “I’m honoured to be the next chief executive of Pepco Group – which has the opportunity to become Europe’s leading variety discount retailer.

“Pepco Group is a powerhouse retail business with a strong reputation for delivering incredible range, value and convenience for customers.”

On Thursday, Pepco reported that like-for-like revenues dipped by 2.9% over the three-months to March 31.

However, total revenues were up 11.7% on a constant currency basis to 1.35 billion euro (£1.16 billion), after being boosted by store openings.

Poundland reported a 2.8% drop in like-for-like sales, with overall revenues up 4.5% to 458 million euro.

The company added that Poundland was impacted by a change in its general merchandise and clothing ranges to use Pepco products over the past half-year, but stressed that this transition is “largely behind us”.

Andy Bond, executive chairman of Pepco Group, said: “While the trading environment remains challenging, we are encouraged by signs of an improved performance in some of our core Pepco Central and Eastern Europe markets – a key geographical region for the group – during the second quarter.

“We expect a continued upward trajectory in like-for-like sales at Pepco in H2.”