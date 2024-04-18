BP’s new boss trims leadership team amid shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

BP’s new boss trims leadership team amid shake-up

By Press Association
BP has revealed plans to trim its team of top bosses (PA)
Oil giant BP has revealed plans to reduce its team of top bosses amid a shake-up to simplify its structure led by new chief executive Murray Auchincloss.

The group is reducing its executive director leadership team to 10 from 11 after a move to axe the regions, corporates and solutions division – which will instead be merged within its other businesses.

William Lin – who previously headed the regions, corporates and solutions division – will become head of the gas and low carbon energy business.

BP new chief executive
Murray Auchincloss (BP/PA)

He replaces Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, who is retiring from BP and her executive career.

BP also announced that technology head Leigh-Ann Russell is leaving the firm to take an “external opportunity”.

She will be replaced by current chief of staff Emeka Emembolu, who has been with BP for 25 years.

The firm said its smaller 10-strong senior leadership team will continue to have an equal split of male and female executives.

BP will continue to have three businesses following the rejig, alongside its trading and shipping division, which will be supported by five functions.

It comes as Mr Auchincloss puts his stamp on the business following his appointment to the top job on a permanent basis in January.

Mr Auchincloss said: “We need to deliver as a simpler, more focused and higher value company.

“These changes will help us do just that, reducing complexity within BP, allowing our team to focus on delivering our priorities and growing the value of BP.”

The changes also follow a jump in BP’s shares last week after reports that the state-owned, United Arab Emirates oil company was considering, but had ruled out, a bid for the London-listed energy firm.

It was reported last Thursday evening that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) had decided that ultimately BP was not the right fit and would not match its strategy, but shares in the group still leaped higher on the bid interest.

Mr Auchincloss was chief financial officer of BP for most of 2023, but took over as interim chief executive in September when his predecessor Bernard Looney stepped down.

Mr Looney was accused by the board of not being honest when discussing past romantic relationships with colleagues.

In January, Mr Auchincloss was appointed permanent chief executive of BP.