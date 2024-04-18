Coventry Building Society agrees potential takeover of Co-op Bank for £780m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coventry Building Society agrees potential takeover of Co-op Bank for £780m

By Press Association
Coventry Building Society has agreed a potential takeover of rival high street lender The Co-operative Bank for up to £780 million (Alamy/PA)
Coventry Building Society has agreed a potential takeover of rival high street lender The Co-operative Bank for up to £780 million, the companies have announced.

The two groups have been in discussions over a possible merger for several months.

A deal would create a combined group with a balance sheet of £89 billion, making it a bigger player in the mortgages and savings market.

Coventry said it would look to integrate Co-op Bank gradually over several years, with the bank’s customers eventually becoming members of the building society.

It means Co-op Bank would return to a mutual ownership structure which it had more than 10 years ago when it was part of the wider Co-op Group, meaning it is owned by members rather than shareholders.

Coventry Building Society said it wants Co-op Bank’s customers to eventually become its members (PA)

It parted ways with the group in 2017 when it fell into deep financial difficultly and was rescued by American hedge funds, and is now owned by a group of private equity investors.

Both lenders will continue to operate under their current names and branding while they work on the tie-up, a process which could take several years.

The lenders said they were working together to firm up the arrangements of the deal and stressed there can be no certainty that an acquisition will happen.

Co-op Bank has 50 branches across the UK with about 3,400 staff. Last month, it said it was planning to cut about 400 jobs across the bank as part of efforts to cut costs.

The chief executive of Coventry Building Society, Steve Hughes, said it is an “exciting moment” for the group, adding: “The Co-operative Bank is a financially stable, profitable organisation with a shared heritage and products and services that complement our own.

“Its customers, colleagues, branches, mortgages and savings balances, and the additional products and services it provides, will make us stronger and enable us to continue offering the value and service that matters to members and customers alike.

“We’re confident that we have the people, capability and the financial strength to bring both organisations together successfully over a number of years.”