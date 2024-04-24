Insurance principles aim to manage cost of paying monthly for motor cover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insurance principles aim to manage cost of paying monthly for motor cover

By Press Association
Members of the Association of British Insurers have committed to new steps to help manage the amount that people paying monthly for their motor insurance are charged (Ben Birchall/PA)
Members of the Association of British Insurers have committed to new steps to help manage the amount that people paying monthly for their motor insurance are charged (Ben Birchall/PA)

Members of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) have committed to new steps to help manage the amount that people paying monthly for their motor insurance are charged.

The premium finance principles cover transparency, affordability, fair value, proportionality and accountability.

Recent research from Which? indicated that the rates being charged by some insurers to pay for monthly cover resemble the interest applicable for credit card borrowing.

Charges should be made completely clear to consumers and be reasonable, relative to the cost to the insurer, the ABI said.

The ABI will publish a report by summer 2025 on the impact of the principles.

The premium finance principles are:

1. Transparency – when setting out any cost for paying by monthly instalments, insurers should provide a clear comparison of the total cost of paying annually and the total cost of paying monthly. Insurers should also publish up-to-date, clear information about their common or average premium finance charges.

2. Affordability – when deciding on their premium finance offering to customers, insurers should have regard to the fact that many consumers cannot afford to pay for their insurance up front, in one lump sum and so charges for paying by monthly instalments can fall hardest on those who can least afford it.

3. Fair value – insurers must ensure that costs associated with monthly instalments represent fair value.

4. Proportionality – charges should be reasonable, relative to the costs of providing premium finance for monthly payments. Insurers should also consider charges relative to comparable and accessible alternative payment options, such as a credit card.

5. Governance and accountability – insurers must regularly review the cost to customers of premium finance. They should ensure the right level of senior management accountability.

Mervyn Skeet, director, head of general insurance policy at the ABI said: “The principles announced today are one of a raft of actions we are taking to tackle the cost of motor insurance, which we know is putting pressure on households, especially those on lower incomes. We are doing all that we can within our reach as a trade body for insurers and hope that other organisations involved with premium finance follow our lead.”

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Car insurance is a legal requirement for motorists, yet many people who can’t afford to pay for their annual premiums in one go are being hit with eye-watering levels of interest on monthly payments of up to nearly 40% which can add on hundreds of pounds a year.

“While it’s good to see the insurance industry finally recognising that this is a huge problem, waiting another year for the ABI to publish its findings when insurers should already be doing this is not good enough.”