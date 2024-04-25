Persimmon sees sales and prices pick up in ‘good start’ to 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Persimmon sees sales and prices pick up in ‘good start’ to 2024

By Press Association
Housebuilder Persimmon has revealed improving sales and property prices at the start of 2024 in a sign of easing pressures in the sector (Mike Egerton/PA)
Housebuilder Persimmon has revealed improving sales and property prices at the start of 2024 in a sign of easing pressures in the sector (Mike Egerton/PA)

Housebuilder Persimmon has revealed improving sales and property prices at the start of 2024 in a sign of easing pressures in the sector.

The Charles Church builder reported a 6% rise in private sales per outlet over the first quarter, while it said average sale prices in the private market lifted 6% to around £283,000 since the start of the year.

The firm added that its forward order book was up 18% year-on-year in the first quarter, keeping it on track to complete between 10,000 to 10,500 homes over the full year.

But it is still having to offer incentives on prices, at around 4% to 5% to boost demand.

The housing market has been dealt a blow by interest rates being hiked to the highest levels since 2008 and wider economic uncertainty.

But mortgage rates have eased back and a number of players in the sector are reporting improved trading.

Taylor Wimpey said earlier this week that the housing market was stabilising, though it still reported a dip in its sales rate.

Dean Finch, group chief executive at Persimmon, said the firm had seen a “good start to the year”.

He said: “We saw an improvement in sales rates alongside firm pricing.

“Trading over recent weeks has been encouraging with robust visitor numbers and enquiries, giving us confidence for the remainder of the year.”

But Persimmon cautioned that the build cost inflation and lower selling prices seen at the start of 2024 will impact first half figures, with the current pick up in demand being reflected in second half trading.