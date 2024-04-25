Nestle sales slow after Nescafe maker raises prices around the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nestle sales slow after Nescafe maker raises prices around the world

By Press Association
Nestle has seen its sales slow in recent months (Nestle/PA)
Nestle has seen its sales slow in recent months after the KitKat and Nescafe maker raised its prices around the world.

The food and drinks giant said pet products and coffee were selling well in the latest quarter, while sales of frozen food and dairy products were slower.

It reported total sales of 22.1 billion Swiss francs (£19.35 billion) for the first three months of the year. This was a drop of 5.9% from the 23.5 billion Swiss francs (£20.6 billion) reported the same time last year.

But prices were hiked by 4.6% year on year in Europe, and 3.4% globally.

Nestle said its Purina PetCare product was the biggest contributor to organic sales growth, fuelled by stronger demand for science-based premium brands Purina One, Fancy Feast and Friskies.

Coffee sales edged higher, particularly in Europe and driven by Nescafe and Starbucks products, while there was strong demand for KitKats across the continent.

Nestle purina
Nestle said Purina drove sales growth in the latest quarter (Nestle/PA)

But it had a weaker performance in North America where sales dropped by nearly 8%, with intense competition and weaker demand particularly dragging on frozen food.

Nestle’s frozen food brands include DiGiorno pizza, Stouffer’s frozen dinners and Hot Pockets sandwiches.

It also blamed temporary supply issues for vitamins, minerals and supplements affecting growth of its health science arm, which includes brands such as Peptamen and Optifibre.

The supply problems are expected to be resolved by the middle of 2024, it said.

Mark Schneider, Nestle’s chief executive, said: “In North America, we have stepped up our innovation intensity and commercial activities, primarily in frozen food, which lost ground in the first quarter.

“Nestle’s top priorities remain to execute with excellence, leverage our science and nutrition expertise and drive growth with our billionaire brands. We reiterate our 2024 guidance and look ahead with confidence.”