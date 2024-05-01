Showdown at Unilever AGM as activists challenge board over environmental impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Showdown at Unilever AGM as activists challenge board over environmental impact

By Press Association
Protesters outside Unilever’s AGM at the Hilton Bankside hotel (PA/Rebecca Speare-Cole)
Unilever faced a tense annual general meeting (AGM) as activists confronted the board over the company’s impact on people and the planet.

The Marmite and Dove owner is considered a trailblazer in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance but it recently came under fire for reducing the scale of its targets and extending some deadlines.

The executive leadership team, which has undergone several changes in the last year, also published a new growth strategy aimed at driving greater shareholder returns after a “disappointing” performance over the last few years.

Shareholders voted in favour of all the resolutions at the AGM on Wednesday, with 98% backing its newly updated Climate Transition Action Plan.

But the board was forced to defend its latest plans as shareholders expressed concern over the firm compromising on sustainability for growth.

Before it started, dozens of protesters lined the street outside the Hilton Bankside London, holding placards reading “Unilever: Stop greenwashing” and “No economy on a dead planet”.

Inside, chairman Ian Meakins’s opening remarks were immediately interrupted by Greenpeace activists, who set off a confetti canon and presented an open letter with 140,000 signatures to the board calling for it to ditch single-use plastics.

As security staff escorted them out, one woman addressing Unilever’s chief executive, shouted: “Hein Schumacher, you and your board are cheap plastic polluters, responsible for the mess that we are in today. You have to change.”

Unilever AGM
Shareholder questions were dominated by ESG concerns over climate change, consumer health and the firm’s continued presence in Russia.

But the board insisted that sustainability remains “at the heart” of the business as it outlined its new focus on driving performance.

Mr Meakins said: “We do not see there is a trade-off between performance and doing the right thing in terms of sustainability.”

Several activists from Friends of the Earth (FOE) asked the same question about whether the board would answer “yes” or “no” to a target of reducing all greenhouse gas emissions by 48% by 2030.

To one activist, Mr Schumacher listed off examples of the firm’s sustainability credentials over time, adding: “Please look at the league tables. I don’t want to talk about other companies but let me put it this way, we are absolutely leading the pack.”

He later added: “I welcome your presence at the meeting, I really do. But in a way you’re at the wrong meeting. There are many other companies that you need to talk to and I agree with that.”

Eventually, at least 100 FOE activists stood up, singing “power to the people” and holding up green glove-clad fists as they walked in a procession out of the room. 

The board was also confronted by members of the Rio Mukti communities from Central Sulawesi in Indonesia, who claim their land was taken and converted into palm oil plantations by Astra Agro Lestari (AAL) in the mid-2000s – a firm which has been identified in Unilever’s supply chain.

Nengah Wantri, 48, said that after losing their livelihood as farmers, many in the community had no choice but to work for the company but the pay was too low to live.

“It’s very difficult to live in my own country and my own land and it’s very hard to live day by day,” she told the PA news agency ahead of the AGM.

“We can’t pay for our children’s education and we cannot buy rice or other food and groceries.”

Ms Wantri said she has been jailed twice for scavenging for fallen fruit, adding: “It’s very embarrassing to be accused of stealing from the company that stole your land.”

Ketut Sovok, 46, who now works on a friend’s farm after losing his land, said: “It breaks our soul because previously we had our own land. Now we have to work under someone else, under the instructions of the company or friends and this is very difficult.”

Unilever AGM
“To see justice, we want our land returned to us – but we also want compensation for the environmental damage caused, and the years of abuse and intimidation we’ve endured.”

Responding to questions on AAL, Mr Schumacher said that the firm is not a direct supplier to Unilever.

He added that Unilever has carried out its own investigations and chooses to engage with its direct suppliers over their sourcing practices.

The board takes the allegations “very very seriously,” he said. “It is new to me here today and that’s something we need to investigate going forward and your point is therefore well heard.”