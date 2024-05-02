Co-op Bank transformation ‘materially complete’ ahead of merger deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-op Bank transformation ‘materially complete’ ahead of merger deal

By Press Association
The Co-operative Bank has said its transformation plan is ‘materially complete’ ahead of its agreed merger with Coventry Building Society (Rui Vieira/PA)
The Co-operative Bank has said its transformation plan is “materially complete” ahead of its agreed merger with Coventry Building Society.

The banking firm said discussions over the deal, which will see the building society acquire Co-op Bank for up to £780 million, are “well advanced” after completing significant due diligence.

It came as Nick Slape, the boss of the high street bank, said he is “very pleased” with its performance over the first quarter of 2024.

Co-op Bank said its financial performance is in line with expectations and held firm its guidance for the year.

On Thursday, the company also told shareholders its “multi-year transformation programme (is) materially complete”, after significant cost-cutting which included proposals to axe around 400 jobs earlier this year.

In March, it said it planned to reduce its roughly 3,000-strong workforce by around 12%, in a move affecting staff across the business, including at its branches.

The transformation plan has also included a £100 million IT simplification programme.

The bank said it has made “significant progress” with IT changes, which are now close to completion.

Chief executive Mr Slape said: “Our low-risk balance sheet remains resilient, with all key financial metrics and credit quality in line with expectations.

“We are focused on delivering value to our shareholders through the strength of our business model and the hard work of our colleagues.

“We have recently announced a series of organisational changes across the bank, which are expected to result in a net reduction of approximately 400 roles, and, whilst the decision was not taken lightly, it is essential if we are to become a more agile and efficient organisation.

“Colleague wellbeing and customer service remain central throughout this process.”