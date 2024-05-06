First Direct relaunches its offer of £175 to switch current account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

First Direct relaunches its offer of £175 to switch current account

By Press Association
First Direct chief executive Chris Pitt said the £175 offer ‘will only be around for a limited time only’ (Tim Goode/PA)
First Direct chief executive Chris Pitt said the £175 offer ‘will only be around for a limited time only’ (Tim Goode/PA)

First Direct has relaunched its £175 cash-to-switch incentive on current accounts, at a time when many similar offers have vanished from the market.

The bank said it previously saw significant take-up of the incentive when it launched for four weeks in late March.

To receive £175, customers need to meet certain eligibility criteria, including transferring a £1,000 balance into the account, switching at least two regular payments and using their debit card at least five times within 30 days of the account opening.

Switchers must go through the full Current Account Switch Service (Cass) process to transfer their everyday banking to receive the £175.

Customers can expect to receive the bonus by the 20th of the following month of meeting the criteria, First Direct said.

The bank has not given a date for when the £175 switching incentive will be withdrawn.

Chris Pitt, chief executive of First Direct, said the £175 offer “will only be around for a limited time only”.

To receive the incentive, customers must also not previously have held a First Direct product or opened an HSBC current account on or after January 1 2018.

The latest offer from First Direct could pave the way for more new switching offers to be launched in the current account market.

Last week, Virgin Money launched a new current account switching offer, giving switchers to Virgin Money’s current accounts – the Virgin Money M Account, M Plus Account and Club M Account – a bonus interest rate of 10% gross fixed on current account balances up to £1,000 for a year from July 1 2024 to June 30 2025.

Website Moneyfactscompare.co.uk recently said several other banks, including NatWest, Lloyds Bank and Santander, had ended offers of cash to switch.

Some banks had been offering as much as £200.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “After a short absence, First Direct has reintroduced its £175 switching cash offer, which may entice consumers looking for an upfront sweetener.

“The fuss-free 1st Account may be suitable for those who use their overdraft from time to time, thanks to its £250 interest-free buffer. Not only this, but those looking to kick-start the savings habit will have access to its regular savings account which pays a competitive 7%.”