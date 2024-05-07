PwC and EY fined for audits of failed minibond firm LCF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PwC and EY fined for audits of failed minibond firm LCF

By Press Association
Accounting giants PwC and Ernst & Young have been hit with multimillion-pound fines by the sector’s watchdog over their audits of failed minibonds firm London Capital and Finance (LCF).

LCF collapsed in early 2019 after it was unable to meet the payments it had promised to bondholders on high-risk, unregulated investments, owing around £237 million to nearly 12,000 people, many of them elderly.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said PwC has agreed to a £4.9 million penalty, reduced from £7 million for early settlement, for failures over its audit of the 2016 financial statements of London Capital & Finance.

PwC audit engagement partner Jessica Miller was also given a £105,000 financial sanction.

PwC and Miller admitted eight breaches, with the most significant being a “failure to obtain an adequate understanding of the nature of LCF’s business and the company’s internal controls, and to apply sufficient professional scepticism in that regard”, according to the FRC.

Ernst & Young (EY), which was responsible for auditing LC&F’s 2017 accounts, the last before it collapsed, has been fined £4.4 million, with its audit engagement partner Neil Parker paying a £47,250 sanction.

The FRC said EY and Mr Parker admitted six breaches, with failures including “multiple breaches of fundamental requirements in several key areas”.

“Again, there was a significant failure to gain a proper understanding of LCF’s business,” said the FRC.

Both the EY penalties were also reduced, from an initial £7 million and £75,000 respectively, with the FRC adding that PwC and Mr Parker “gave an exceptional level of co-operation worthy of being treated as a mitigating factor”.

A third, smaller firm, Oliver Clive & Co, which had audited LC&F’s 2015 statements, has been sanctioned with a £42,000 penalty and a £14,000 financial sanction for its auditor Emma Benjamin.

These were reduced from £60,000 and £20,000 respectively.

Jamie Symington, deputy executive counsel at the Financial Reporting Council, said: “In each of these three audits the auditors failed to identify and assess the risks of material misstatement through understanding LCF’s business.

“These breaches are made considerably more serious by the fact that all of the auditors knew they were auditing an expanding business which was engaged in selling unregulated financial products to retail investors, and that potential investors might place reliance on the clean audit opinions.”

LCF promised high returns on investments in its bonds.

It said the funds raised, around £237 million at the time of its collapse, were being invested on bondholders’ behalf.

However, after it collapsed, around 11,600 people, many of them saving for retirement or already retired, were unable to get their money back.

Some were able to get payments from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), but most were not eligible, causing the Government to step in with a special fund to bail out the savers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said last October after its own probe into the scandal that LCF’s promotions “presented a misleading picture” which made its bonds “appear a far more attractive investment than they were”.

Bondholders were not told about hidden charges, and the high risk involved, the FCA said.

The FCA said LCF also used investors’ money to fund “seemingly independent comparison websites” which showed its bonds next to other investments with lower rates of return.

The Serious Fraud Office is currently investigating whether to bring fraud charges against those who ran LCF.