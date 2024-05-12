Imbiba invests in boutique gym firm 1Rebel after closing £90m fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Imbiba invests in boutique gym firm 1Rebel after closing £90m fund

By Press Association
Boutique gym chain 1Rebel has secured investment from industry investor Imbiba (Imbiba/PA)
Boutique gym chain 1Rebel has secured investment from industry investor Imbiba (Imbiba/PA)

Leisure and hospitality investor Imbiba has given a cash injection to fund the expansion of boutique gym chain 1Rebel after closing a new £90 million fund.

The funding will be used to finance a number of new gym locations for the brand, which currently runs 13 sites.

Darrel Connell, managing partner at Imbiba, told the PA news agency that the investment group believes 1Rebel is the “best in class” across the UK and has strong potential for further growth.

1Rebel
1Rebel currently has 10 studio sites in London and three overseas (Imbiba/PA)

The investment comes as Imbiba – which has backed brands including Pizza Pilgrims, Farmer J and F1 Arcade – confirms the closure of its oversubscribed £90 million second investment fund.

The fund will go towards high-growth businesses in the leisure, lifestyle, wellness, and entertainment sectors.

Mr Connell said 1Rebel met its requirement of being a “proven” business “looking to scale and open new venues”.

He added: “We see the macro-economic headwinds that are widely written about, but actually there are lots of really good businesses out there that are doing really well, working really hard, and 1 Rebel is a classic example.

“It is absolutely thriving now. People prioritise certain things as their discretionary spend comes down and people in that environment prioritise paying for a 1Rebel class.”

The company currently has 10 sites in London, as well as three locations in Australia and the Middle East.

James Balfour, co-founder and chief executive of 1Rebel, told PA it has multiple new venues lined up in its expansion pipeline.

“Securing this investment from Imbiba marks a pivotal moment for our business,” he said.

“We are thrilled to have their support and confidence as we continue our mission to redefine fitness and wellness.

“With this new infusion of capital, we’re poised to accelerate our growth, expand our reach, and further enhance the 1Rebel experience for our members.”