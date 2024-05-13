Record £3.48bn in withdrawals and deposits at Post Office branches in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Record £3.48bn in withdrawals and deposits at Post Office branches in April

By Press Association
Cash transactions at Post Office branches totalled a record £3.48 billion in April (Rui Vieira/PA)
Cash transactions at Post Office branches totalled a record £3.48 billion in April.

Across the UK, £2.62 billion was deposited by people and businesses in April.

Some £864.9 million-worth of withdrawals also took place.

Many banks have an agreement with the Post Office, enabling the banks’ customers to carry out routine transactions in post offices.

The Post Office recently partnered with Monzo to expand its everyday banking services and it said this contributed positively to the total value of cash deposit and withdrawals in April.

Ross Borkett, banking director at the Post Office said: “Post Office is delighted to welcome Monzo as another partner in our banking framework, helping us ensure more UK banking customers than ever before can access essential cash services in any Post Office branch.

“It is positive to see the continued growth in customers using their local Post Office, and accessing essential cash services through our extensive partnership with banks. The fact that we are seeing the highest ever levels of cash withdrawals and deposits demonstrates the growing importance of our services in providing access to cash for customers and businesses across the UK.”

Last week, Cash Access UK, an organisation set up to help protect access to cash, said a milestone of 50 banking hubs being opened had been reached.

The hubs, where banks share facilities, help to plug gaps for communities as bank branches close.

They have a counter service operated by the Post Office, allowing customers to conduct routine banking transactions.

Hubs have a private area where customers can consult with staff representing their respective banks for more complex matters.

Banks participating in each hub operate on a rotational basis, so staff from different banks are present on varying days.