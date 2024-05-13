Pizza Pilgrims to expand to Scotland and Wales after record profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pizza Pilgrims to expand to Scotland and Wales after record profits

By Press Association
James (left) and Thom Elliot, co founders of Pizza Pilgrims (Daniel Hambury/@stellapicsltd/PA)
Pizza Pilgrims has announced plans to expand into Scotland and Wales.

The chain, which already has 22 pizzerias in England, has largely focused on London, where its first pizza slice was sold out of a van in Soho.

It now plans to open four more sites – Cardiff in August and Edinburgh by December, Euston in London in June and King’s Cross, London, in August.

Pizza Pilgrims was founded in 2012 by brothers Thom and James Elliott after they quit their jobs to embark on a six-week pizza “pilgrimage” through Italy.

They scoured the country for the best pizzas, with the results filmed for an Apple TV series called James And Thom’s Pizza Pilgrimage.

Pizza Pilgrims
The brothers scoured Italy for the best pizzas, with the results filmed for an Apple TV series called James And Thom’s Pizza Pilgrimage (Pizza Pilgrims/PA)

Since then they have turned their business from a single pizza van to a multimillion pound business, with a workforce of 480 people serving up to 50,000 pizzas a week.

In the year to June 25 2023, the most recent accounts, revenue increased by 37% from £21 million to £28.7 million, and pre-tax profit more than doubled from £300,000 to £700,000. At the time of the figures Pizza Pilgrims had 20 trading sites.

The company said the best-selling pizzas in the year under review were the margherita and the double pepperoni and hot honey.

Outside London, Pizza Pilgrims has sites in Leeds, Brighton, Nottingham and Cambridge.

During the pandemic the company launched its Pizza In The Post initiative, where customers were sent their own pizza to DIY craft at home.

This has recently been followed by Pizza At Home kits in collaboration with Ocado. Eat-out sales, including Deliveroo, now account for 19% of the company’s income.

Thom Elliot, co-founder of Pizza Pilgrims, said they remain focused on building a “sustainable business”.

“This year will see four new openings, including our inaugural pizzerias in Scotland and Wales, as we continue to demonstrate that sustainable growth remains an output of running a great business, rather than our sole focus.

“We continue to love the journey and look forward to bringing our team’s legendary Neapolitan hospitality to our growing band of pilgrims in new cities up and down the land.”