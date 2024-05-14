Ofgem proposes scrapping ban on cheaper energy tariffs for new customers early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ofgem proposes scrapping ban on cheaper energy tariffs for new customers early

By Press Association
The ban on acquisition-only tariffs was introduced to protect customers during the energy crisis (Jacob King/PA)
The ban on energy firms offering cheaper deals to new customers could be scrapped from October as the regulator clears the path back to competition between suppliers.

Ofgem has announced it is consulting on removing the ban on acquisition-only tariffs – or cheaper prices that are only for new customers in order to lure them away from their existing supplier.

The ban was introduced as a short-term measure in April 2022 to protect consumers during the energy crisis and was due to be lifted in March next year.

Now, the regulator has said that it is the right time to consider removing it as the energy market continues to stabilise.

It said the move would drive a faster return to competition and better price savings and service standards for consumers.

Martin Lewis, the founder and chairman of MoneySavingExpert.com, said: “The energy market is broken. We need anything possible right now to stimulate competition and bring prices down.

“In normal times, I wouldn’t call for firms to be allowed to offer new customers cheaper prices than existing, yet these aren’t normal times.

“The current UK retail energy system was built on the premise that firms would fight each other for customers and compete on price – yet that’s hardly happening. Most firms are currently happy to sit on their existing customers and profit – where once you could switch and save 30%, now it’s a few percent at most. So, in reality, the Energy Price Cap, set up as a remedial backstop rate, is now pretty much the price.”

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch, said: “Getting rid of the ban on acquisition-only tariffs in October heralds good news for households seeking cheaper energy bills.

“With a final decision from Ofgem due in July, this move is a no-brainer to improve the chances of decent fixed deals in time for winter.

“Forcing providers to offer the same energy deals to new and existing customers has meant that suppliers have been encouraged to give up delivering cheap deals.

“But with the price cap changing every three months, consumers desperately need good value fix options to give them more certainty on their bills. It makes complete sense for Ofgem to remove the piece of regulation that is actively holding this back.

“Removing the ban will incentivise providers to work harder to compete for customers on price, service and choice.”