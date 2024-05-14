No buyers step forward to buy troubled Revolution Bars Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No buyers step forward to buy troubled Revolution Bars Group

By Press Association
Revolution Bars Group has said it has not had any viable takeover offers through a sales process (Revolution/PA)
Troubled bar firm Revolution said it has not yet had any viable offers to buy the group.

Revolution Bars Group, which also owns the Revolucion de Cuba and Peach Pubs brands, launched a formal sale process last month amid efforts to stay afloat.

It came as the company also proposed a restructuring plan, which included a £12.5 million fundraise and the closure of 18 venues.

On Tuesday, the 80-strong hospitality operator confirmed that 32 parties agreed to take part in the process but it did not result in any proposals to buy the whole business.

Revolution said it did receive a “number of proposals” related to certain assets or certain subsidiaries, but none of these “would result in a financial return to shareholders”.

The firm’s board said it will continue to explore a potential sale and M&A (merger and acquisition) process.

It added that it will continue to assess other strategic options, including the proposed fundraising and restructuring.

The fundraising has been backed by Luke Johnson, the former chairman of restaurant chains Pizza Express and Giraffe, and a prominent hospitality investor.

The bar and pub chain has particularly struggled due to the cost-of-living crisis squeezing consumer finances and regular train strikes affecting its younger customers.

Separately to the formal sale process, Revolution also remains in takeover talks with rival operator Nightcap over a potential deal.

Earlier this month, Nightcap, which runs 46 bars including the Cocktail Club and Dirty Martini chains, said it held an “exploratory meeting” with its larger competitor.

Nightcap has until May 30 to decide whether it will make a formal takeover move for Revolution.