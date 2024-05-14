Anglo American to slow work dramatically at £7bn Yorkshire mine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anglo American to slow work dramatically at £7bn Yorkshire mine

By Press Association
The Woodsmith mine near Whitby was bought by Anglo American in 2020 (Sirius Miderals/PA)
Mining giant Anglo American has said it will slow down development of a £7 billion North Yorkshire fertiliser mine and revealed plans to break up major parts of the business.

It comes a day after the FTSE 100 firm rebuffed a second takeover bid, worth £34 billion, from Australian rival BHP.

The company has come under pressure to show it can deliver value for investors in the face of the takeover interest.

Anglo American told shareholders on Tuesday that it plans to sell or demerge its De Beers diamond business, Anglo American platinum and coking coal assets.

It said it has already witnessed “strong buyer interest” for the coal operation.

The firm will now focus on its copper, iron ore and crop nutrients businesses.

Duncan Wanblad, chief executive of Anglo American, said: “We set out our clear strategic priorities earlier this year – operational excellence, portfolio simplification and growth.

“Our decision to focus Anglo American’s portfolio in our world-class resource asset base in copper and premium iron ore – while retaining our crop nutrients optionality at Woodsmith – marks a major new phase in executing our strategy.

“We expect that a radically simpler business will deliver sustainable incremental value creation through a step change in operational performance and cost reduction.”

The company also said it will continue efforts to cut costs and reduce its debt leverage on its balance sheet.

This will see the company slow down work on its Woodsmith fertiliser project in North Yorkshire, heavily reducing its investment plans for the site.

The project near Whitby, which was taken over by Anglo American in 2020, involves extracting a nutrient-rich fertiliser called polyhalite and then transporting it to a processing facility via a 23-mile tunnel.

Anglo American has already invested heavily in the project and had committed to spend around 1 billion dollars (£800 million) each year.

However, the firm said it will cut this to 200 million dollars (£159 million) in 2025 and no expenditure in 2026 to help the group’s finances.

The announcement drew criticism from local politicians, with Simon Clarke, Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland stating he was “very concerned”.