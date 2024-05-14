Tesco chief’s pay more than doubles to nearly £10m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Tesco chief’s pay more than doubles to nearly £10m

By Press Association
The boss of Tesco is to receive an almost £10 million pay deal (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco boss Ken Murphy has seen his pay deal more than double to almost £10 million for the past year.

It means the chief executive has been paid 431 times the wage of the average Tesco worker – £23,010.

The supermarket giant’s annual report revealed Mr Murphy received a pay package worth £9.93 million for the year to February.

It compared with a £4.44 million total pay deal for the previous financial year.

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy
Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy has seen his pay deal soar (Ben Stevens/Parsons Media/PA)

Mr Murphy’s latest deal was driven by £4.91 million from his performance share plan (PSP) after helping led the company to higher profits in the face of a challenging inflation backdrop.

This PSP payment will be paid out in Tesco shares and is based on the company’s performance since 2021.

It comes on top of an annual salary of £1.64 million and annual bonus of £3.38 million.

Meanwhile, the group’s chief finance officer, Imran Nawaz, also saw his annual pay package more than double.

He received a total pay deal of £4.95 million for the year, jumping from £2.27 million in the previous financial year.

It came after Tesco last month posted an adjusted operating profit of £2.83 billion for the year to February, up almost 13% on the previous year.

However, the retailer came under criticism at the time for revealing the bumper profits when many customers had been impacted by rampant food and drink inflation, which soared in the face of supply chain disruption and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Alison Platt, chairwoman of the Tesco remuneration committee, said: “This pay award reflects the fact Tesco has delivered for all of its stakeholders over the last year – from its most competitive-ever customer offer, to its record investment in colleague pay.

“It also recognises the strong performance of the business while at the same time reflecting the complexities of managing a business of the size and scale of Tesco.

“A large proportion of the total package has been achieved because the business met stretching targets in a highly competitive sector and worked to create value for customers, colleagues, suppliers, communities and shareholders.

“Tesco remains committed to a competitive and fair reward package for all colleagues and over the last two years we have invested more than £800 million in colleague pay, as well as significantly enhancing the range of wellbeing benefits we offer.”