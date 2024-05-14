Marston’s eyes Euro 2024 pub boost as half-year sales grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marston's eyes Euro 2024 pub boost as half-year sales grow

By Press Association
Pub group Marston’s has said it hopes to receive a sales boost from Euro 2024 (Marston’s/PA)
Pub giant Marston’s has said it hopes the Euro 2024 football tournament will hand the firm a boost in the second half of its year.

Justin Platt, who was appointed chief executive of the group earlier this year, told the PA news agency the tournament is an “opportunity” to drive higher sales.

It came as the firm, which runs 1,395 pubs across the UK, reported “encouraging” trading over the past six weeks, as punters came out to its predominantly suburban community pubs.

Like-for-like sales grew by 4% over the six weeks since the end of March, the company said.

Mr Platt, who was previously an executive at Alton Towers operator Merlin Entertainment, said the business is looking optimistically towards events in the second half of its financial year.

“We’ve had a good first half and can see great opportunities in the second half,” he told PA.

“The Euros will be one great opportunity for us, so we are really positive over what we can achieve in the second half.

“Around 90% of our pubs are in suburban areas and tie really well into habits at the minute, really well placed for people to be out at their locals over the summer.”

The group said it hopes to benefit from investments across its pub estate, including significant upgrades to pub gardens.

It came as the company revealed that revenues grew by 5.2% to £428.1 million for the half-year to March 30.

Mr Platt added: “We have managed costs well and made further progress to reduce debt.

“This performance is testament to the dedication and hard work of our talented team, who constantly strive to delight our pub-loving guests.”