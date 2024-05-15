Burberry profits nosedive amid hit from luxury spending slowdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burberry profits nosedive amid hit from luxury spending slowdown

By Press Association
Burberry profits fell 40% last year amid inflation and increases in the cost of living (PA)
Burberry has blamed a global slowdown in demand for luxury goods for a sharp dip in profits and spiralling debts into the billions, as wealthy shoppers tightened their belts after rises in the cost of living.

Pre-tax profit plummeted 40% at the fashion brand last year to £383 million for the year ending March 30, while underlying earnings were 34% down year-on-year.

Burberry warned that the “challenging” environment would continue over the coming months, and that it had picked out cost saving measures to help it combat the impact of inflation.

Chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd said savings would come from “operational efficiencies”, but ruled out upcoming store closures.

The luxury fashion house was hit by a 12% drop in store sales across American markets, where it continues to see “a relatively broad-based decline” in retail customers.

Store sales across Europe, the Middle East and Africa rose 4% for the full year but dropped 3% in the first three months of this year, as the region benefited from tourist growth but struggled later on with pressure from local consumer spending that fell below double digits in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, strong sales in Asia earlier in the year were blunted by a 17% drop in the fourth quarter, as demand waned in mainland China.

Burberry has propped up its sales figures with an increasing reliance on its wholesale business in recent years, which helped revenue remain relatively stable, at only a 4% annual drop to £2.97 billion.

Burberry said it had lease liabilities of £1.19 billion as of April 1, while net debt rose 144% to £1.13 billion, partly driven by £400 million of share buybacks last year. Mr Akeroyd said Burberry was “comfortable” with its net debt levels.

Meanwhile, he added that the UK continues to underperform compared to European countries, with fourth quarter sales down 17% next to 8% in mainland Europe.

Mr Akeroyd blamed the slump on the government’s decision to abolish tax-free shopping for tourists post-pandemic. The perk had allowed tourists from outside the EU to claim back their VAT on goods bought in the UK, making them 20 per cent cheaper.

The chief executive said: “London is losing out to Paris and Milan and the gap is widening.”

Looking forward, wholesale revenue is estimated to fall about 25% in the six months to September as the firm increases control of distribution channels.

Burberry also said that due to changes in foreign exchange rates, it expects a currency headwind of about £30 million to revenue and £20 million to profit next year.