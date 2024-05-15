Burberry profits nosedive amid hit from luxury spending slowdown

Burberry has blamed a global slowdown in demand for luxury goods for a sharp dip in profits and spiralling debts into the billions, as wealthy shoppers tightened their belts after rises in the cost of living.

Pre-tax profit plummeted 40% at the fashion brand last year to £383 million for the year ending March 30, while underlying earnings were 34% down year-on-year.

Burberry warned that the “challenging” environment would continue over the coming months, and that it had picked out cost saving measures to help it combat the impact of inflation.

Chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd said savings would come from “operational efficiencies”, but ruled out upcoming store closures.

The luxury fashion house was hit by a 12% drop in store sales across American markets, where it continues to see “a relatively broad-based decline” in retail customers.

Store sales across Europe, the Middle East and Africa rose 4% for the full year but dropped 3% in the first three months of this year, as the region benefited from tourist growth but struggled later on with pressure from local consumer spending that fell below double digits in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, strong sales in Asia earlier in the year were blunted by a 17% drop in the fourth quarter, as demand waned in mainland China.

Burberry has propped up its sales figures with an increasing reliance on its wholesale business in recent years, which helped revenue remain relatively stable, at only a 4% annual drop to £2.97 billion.

Burberry said it had lease liabilities of £1.19 billion as of April 1, while net debt rose 144% to £1.13 billion, partly driven by £400 million of share buybacks last year. Mr Akeroyd said Burberry was “comfortable” with its net debt levels.

Meanwhile, he added that the UK continues to underperform compared to European countries, with fourth quarter sales down 17% next to 8% in mainland Europe.

Mr Akeroyd blamed the slump on the government’s decision to abolish tax-free shopping for tourists post-pandemic. The perk had allowed tourists from outside the EU to claim back their VAT on goods bought in the UK, making them 20 per cent cheaper.

The chief executive said: “London is losing out to Paris and Milan and the gap is widening.”

Looking forward, wholesale revenue is estimated to fall about 25% in the six months to September as the firm increases control of distribution channels.

Burberry also said that due to changes in foreign exchange rates, it expects a currency headwind of about £30 million to revenue and £20 million to profit next year.