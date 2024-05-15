Used car values hold steady as sales grow in spring months, says Vertu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Used car values hold steady as sales grow in spring months, says Vertu

By Press Association
The AIM-listed company posted growing profit and revenue for the year ending February 29 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Car dealership Vertu has reported a steadying in values and recovery in demand for used cars in recent months, as it reported withstanding a “challenging” year of price volatility to post growing profits.

The group saw used car prices drop by 10.3% between October and December as values tumbled following steep gains in the previous few years.

It warned in December that this would knock its profits, although it said it would also make used cars more affordable to buyers.

But the spring months have brought a steadying, helping like-for-like used car sales volumes to grow 5.8% year-on-year in March and April.

Meanwhile, Vertu maintained its previous warning that Government messaging on electric cars, along with cost-of-living pressures, had hit that portion of the market.

Late last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pushed back the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK from 2030 to 2035.

Vertu said the Government had caused confusion by announcing soon after delaying the ban that it will still impose stretching targets for car manufacturers to achieve specific zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) sales targets.

More than a fifth (22%) of new cars sold by manufacturers in the UK next year must be zero emission, under the new rules, rising to 80% in 2030.

In Wednesday’s update, Vertu added that Government targets on electric car sales increase over the coming years and “there is a risk the industry falls short of these targets”.

“With the threat of significant fines on manufacturers on missing targets, the risk of potential market volatility later in the year and medium term is elevated,” it added.

The AIM-listed company, which was founded in 2007 after buying Bristol Street Motors, posted growing profit and revenue for the year ending February 29.

That comes despite a warning on profits in December following the price volatility.

Before the profit warning, Vertu posted record revenue in a set of interim results.

Revenue at the dealership rose to £4.7 billion in the year to February 29 from £4 billion the previous year.

Pre-tax profit rose 6.5% to £34.6 million.

Robert Forrester, Vertu chief executive, said: “It was pleasing to see the group successfully navigating a difficult period of trading with declining used car values in the last few months of 2023.

“Used vehicle prices and margins have now stabilised and there has been strong cash generation from lower working capital reducing net debt below market expectations.

“Moving to the new financial year, March and April 2024 were successful months.

“The group delivered new retail like-for-like sales volumes ahead of the market decline in March and April.

“This demonstrates the robustness and strength of the group’s operations.

“The group remains focused and thoughtful around capital allocation.”