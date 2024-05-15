Workers returning to office on Monday boosts Compass profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Workers returning to office on Monday boosts Compass profits

By Press Association
Catering giant Compass Group has revealed a jump in revenues and profit led in part by workers returning to the office on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Catering giant Compass Group has revealed a jump in revenues and profit led in part by workers returning to the office on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Catering giant Compass Group has revealed a jump in revenues and profit led in part by workers returning to the office on Monday.

The firm – which provides food service for offices, universities and sports venues – said pre-tax profits grew by 21% to 1.2 billion US dollars (£1.03 billion) in the six months to March 31.

The firm’s statutory half-year revenues reached 20.7 billion US dollars (£17.8 billion) – up 11.2% – with its office canteen arm and the “continued return to office trend” credited as part of the factors driving the increase.

Chief financial officer Petro Parras hailed the continued trend in office workers returning to work – singling out Monday in particular as driving volume growth.

Compass said there has been a steady recovery in office attendance since Covid, with Monday now back at the same level as Thursdays.

The firm said the trend of returning to work on Mondays started in the US, but it has also seen increases in the UK and Europe as well.

Friday continues to lag behind the first four days of the week, although office workers who visit the canteen then tend to spend more – treating themselves to a nicer lunch or a few extra snacks.

The firm also credited the widening gap in the cost of high street lunch options versus its canteen prices for its increase in revenues.

It hiked its earnings outlook for the full year after the solid first half performance, saying it now expects underlying operating profit growth “towards 15%”.

Compass chief executive Dominic Blakemore said: “The group has delivered a strong set of results, with balanced double-digit organic revenue growth and good underlying operating margin progression across all regions.

“Europe is building a strong track record of growth, having benefited from investment and best practice sharing.”

Steve Clayton, head of equity funds at Hargreaves Lansdown, said Compass had delivered on market expectations of a “strong” report.

“Compass is firing on all cylinders, with all regions delivering double-digit organic revenue growth in the first half,” he said.

He added that Compass had succeeded in managing pricing and menu mix to absorb the impact of inflation, with food price inflation “no longer the scale of challenge that it once was”.